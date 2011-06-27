Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Good 'ol truck, but still helps
Good truck. It's been dependable as can be for it being almost 17 years old. But, compared to other vehicles of different brands, the metal used for the body was very poor, the bed panel rusted out and now theres a gaping hole, the bottom of the doors have rusted, as has the left door jams. I love the truck, but I still think chevy could have done better even with the new S10's, I mean, come on, it has only .3 liters less than Fords 4.6 V8, and yet only around 200 horses? I love my truck, enough said..
s-10 evaluation
its cool
Good truck
Man, this is one of the best trucks ever. I have 367,000 miles on the original motor and transmission - great power.
got it for free
252,000 and counting. It's never left me stranded. The bed holds a 4wheeler with room to spare. Couldn't even get the gate closed on my old tacoma. MPG's are down to 21 and power is down also compared to when I got it at 200k. But as long as it runs I will drive it.
sweet
with little modification my s-10 really goes and handles great, I wouldnt have bought anything else (except a newer one)
