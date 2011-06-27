Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

toyoracing2008 , 03/30/2008

Good truck. It's been dependable as can be for it being almost 17 years old. But, compared to other vehicles of different brands, the metal used for the body was very poor, the bed panel rusted out and now theres a gaping hole, the bottom of the doors have rusted, as has the left door jams. I love the truck, but I still think chevy could have done better even with the new S10's, I mean, come on, it has only .3 liters less than Fords 4.6 V8, and yet only around 200 horses? I love my truck, enough said..