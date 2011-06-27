  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 S-10
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a review
See all S-10s for sale
List Price Estimate
$822 - $1,744
Used S-10 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good 'ol truck, but still helps

toyoracing2008, 03/30/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Good truck. It's been dependable as can be for it being almost 17 years old. But, compared to other vehicles of different brands, the metal used for the body was very poor, the bed panel rusted out and now theres a gaping hole, the bottom of the doors have rusted, as has the left door jams. I love the truck, but I still think chevy could have done better even with the new S10's, I mean, come on, it has only .3 liters less than Fords 4.6 V8, and yet only around 200 horses? I love my truck, enough said..

Report Abuse

s-10 evaluation

oogabooga, 12/29/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

its cool

Report Abuse

Good truck

sb, 07/11/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Man, this is one of the best trucks ever. I have 367,000 miles on the original motor and transmission - great power.

Report Abuse

got it for free

BWAD, 03/04/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

252,000 and counting. It's never left me stranded. The bed holds a 4wheeler with room to spare. Couldn't even get the gate closed on my old tacoma. MPG's are down to 21 and power is down also compared to when I got it at 200k. But as long as it runs I will drive it.

Report Abuse

sweet

boooond, 03/23/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

with little modification my s-10 really goes and handles great, I wouldnt have bought anything else (except a newer one)

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S-10s for sale

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles