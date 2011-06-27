Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 S-10
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG221616
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg15/19 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/500.0 mi.300.0/380.0 mi.0.0/0.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.0.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower94 hp @ 4400 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Measurements
Length194.2 in.194.2 in.178.2 in.
Gross weight9500 lbs.9000 lbs.9000 lbs.
Height61.3 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
Maximum payload1748.0 lbs.1834.0 lbs.1924.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.117.9 in.108.3 in.
Width64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Wheat
  • Nevada Gold Metallic
