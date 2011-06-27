  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Metro Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Metro
4.0
11 reviews
Safe car to drive

petsr4ever05, 12/30/2007
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I live out in the country and have to drive 36 miles (one way) to work and back every day. Everyone kept telling me that if I ever hit a deer with my little car, I would not survive the collision. Well, about a month ago I was cruising along at about 60 miles an hour and a big buck jumped right out in front of me. I never had time to even put on the brakes. I hit it broadside going at least 60. The airbags deployed, and I was able to pull over to the side of the road. It killed the deer, and it killed my car (a complete and total loss), but I didn't have a scratch on me. Now I know that even the small cars do have enough protection for the driver to survive that kind of collision.

Report Abuse

Grasshoper

sweet4_candie, 11/09/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

What would I do without my metro? I drive 25 miles one way to community college everyday sometimes having to go twice or three times a day because of my classes. I bought this car with only 65,000 miles on it and I now have 105,00. It has definitely done me well. I mostly only drive highway and it gets an astonishing 37 mpg. It has some get up and go because of how light it is but it lacking some power when going uphill. I've had no Major issues with this car since ownership. It has been absolutely great!

Report Abuse

chevy-- bring back the metro

nigelbrain, 08/22/2011
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

when it was around it got the best gas mileage and a superior epa rating. i still drive my 2001 chevy metro but wish they had made the hatchback in their last year. the 3 cylinder engine gave me 48 mpg- my current sedan is 37mpg. bring back the metro. make it even smaller with a choice of electric or 3 cylinder gas engine. make it bare bones and affordable for students and the working poor caregivers like me. make a hatchback and a micro mini van version.

Report Abuse

2001 Geo Metro

Missnettles01, 07/06/2004
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

My motor is out!!

Report Abuse

My Metro did its job, and very well!

dragonfly2005, 04/04/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this metro used with about 40,000 miles after I graduated high school. It was fair priced for it being newer at the time with few miles. It ran great up until about 65,000 miles when a cam sensor went out which cost about $200 to get fixed. I performed routine oil changes and have had nothing else go wrong (except normal wear and tear on tires and breaks). I have hit about 82,000 miles and it feels like the CV joint is going out, but i haven't brought her in yet so I'm not for sure. I'd say the car was a great buy for the price and actually exceeded my expectations. It was a little shy on the power, but once you got up to speed it stays there!

Report Abuse
