Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

What's not to like boaw , 05/18/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Never breaks down. More comfortable on long trips than my Subaru Outback. Amazing MPG. Great snow car with proper tires. Fun to drive. You can speed without fear of getting a ticket as cops don't believe their radar. Cost $8,000 new Report Abuse

If you're cheap, you'll love it Joe , 04/24/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Ok, I admit it; Im cheap. We bought the Metro in 1997 for under $8,000 (including taxes and license). With the wind, it gets around 50 mpg and has never done less than 35. If you are a cheapskate, don't believe the lies about the Metro. The professional review is really misleading and lacks historical perspective. Compared to my other car, a highly- rated 2002 Subaru Outback, it was a heck of a buy. Oh yeah, more comfortable, reliable and fun to drive too. Report Abuse

My Metro metroman , 12/31/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought My Metro new (1998 model) and drove it 130,000 miles until I ran into a parked SUV. The airbag worked great and I got only a scratch. The car was 100% reliable - it always started and ran good. It gave 40+ miles per gallon. With the rear seat down, the hatch could carry very large items. I'll miss that car, wish they were still building them, I'd buy another. Now that I think about it, the only problem was an oil leak, at about 85,000 miles. Good car! Report Abuse

I Love My Car!!! New Mommy cries , 07/09/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car solely due to its low price back in 1998. Since that time I have put on 82000miles & have had no problems, I love my car. I have been in 2 accidents once in the front and once in the rear and both left no damage on myself or my car. The gas mileage is amazing even with the A/C running. I find I often shock those next to me at lights because I am not the last one out. You would think this 3 cyl engine would drag, but I have never experienced this. I hate to have to get rid of this car, but it is not compatable to car seats going in and out. ohh Have I mentioned I love my car. It is the most under rated car that has ever been sold. Report Abuse