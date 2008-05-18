Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro for Sale Near Me

2000 Chevrolet Metro 1.3 Liter SOHC 4 Cylinder, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Rated At 34 to 42 MPG Highway, Air Conditioning, Stereo, Dual Air Bags, Just Tuned Up, Great Commuter, Runs And Drives Great, $1795 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! 925-455-6666, That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! All you need is the down payment and proof of income, Visit our web site at www.perrymorganexpress.com We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. 10% Discount For CA$H!!! 925-455-6666

