Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Metro Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2000 Chevrolet Metro LSi
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Metro LSi

    199,918 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,795

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Metro searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Metro
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Metro

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Metro
Overall Consumer Rating
4.622 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (41%)
What's not to like
boaw,05/18/2008
Never breaks down. More comfortable on long trips than my Subaru Outback. Amazing MPG. Great snow car with proper tires. Fun to drive. You can speed without fear of getting a ticket as cops don't believe their radar. Cost $8,000 new
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Metro
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to