Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan Consumer Reviews

2015 Chevy Malibu Ls Joe , 03/15/2016 LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Well I have had this car for two months and I am very happy with it, the 2.5L engine makes good power 196hp and the fuel mileage is very good I actually get the advertised mileage ,the car is very comfortable and all the controls are laid out nice and are very easy to understand and operate it handles great and it is a joy to drive. the only thing I would change is the engine auto start stop feature it works well but I rather not have it and there should be a on-off switch for those of us who would rather have it off but I took care of that and it does not auto start stop unless I want it to. So at this point the car drives and operates just the way I like and I am very happy with it and I would recommend it to anyone who needs a nice mid sized car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Really Love This Car Randy Risner , 08/10/2015 LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful I have owned many cars including Mercedes Benz, Jaguar, Cadillac Buick and other premium brands. This car impresses me for its value. It is solidly built with quality materials. It rides well, it handles well, it accelerates well, it is comfortable on long drives and it gets incredible fuel economy for its size and weight. The only complaints I have are the limited room in the rear passenger area and the blind spots in the rear. I recently drove the car from California to Alabama. My average speed was 80 mph. My average fuel economy was better than 36 mpg. Maintenance costs are fantastic. Regular maintenance on this car is about $40 per visit compared to over $400 per visit for my wife's Mercedes C Class. I won't even go into the maintenance costs I experienced as a Jaguar owner. Overall, this car compares quite favorably to similar offerings by Japan or Europe. I drive this car a lot having put over 40,000 miles on it in one year. All of that mileage and no significant problems at all. This is not a sports car and it wasn't designed as one. So, everyone complaining about handling and acceleration are comparing apples to oranges. It drives quite well and is very much like any other similar car like the Honda Accord or Nissan Altima. In my opinion, the car is a bit overpriced. However, I made up for that with GMs military discount which brought the price into reasonable territory. Further, I doubt that the car will hold its resale value the way Honda or Nissan does simply because it is a domestic offering. All in all, this car does what GM says it can do. It is a great value and a great car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car Sean G , 09/16/2015 LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful First I'd like to say that the negative reviews seem to be from people who've rented the car (and know nothing about it), bought it used, or are weirded out by the Eco 4cyl engine. I bought my 2015 Malibu LS new after trading in my 2006 Malibu LT. I love the start/stop engine which cuts the engine off after you brake for extended periods of time, then cuts back on after you let off the brake. quite a few cars have this set up, you hardly notice it and it saves a good deal of MPG's. Especially if you're in traffic!! As a bonus you still take off just as fast if not faster than you would had the engine still been running. The trunk can be opened via key fob or a small button on the middle tail light when doors are unlocked. It's a huge step up, just the amount of space I'm used to in front and back-it's a bit more snug in back, but the trunk is a bit bigger now. if you're a fan of Chevy, want a midsize sedan with a some "getup and go", a bit of style, and want good MPG's this is the car for you. If legroom in back is an issue, grab an impala. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BUY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT!!!!!!!!!! tpower17 , 09/12/2015 LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse