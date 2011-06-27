Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Consumer Reviews

Love this 2006 malibu ss technomaster , 04/13/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I really do love this malibu ss and it drives so smooth and fast. I get a lot of compliments about this car. It has a lot of truck room and seating is perfect for me. this is a car to get for sure. This car is so much better then hatchbacks out there and thats a fact. Report Abuse

Me 'n' Maxx JR , 10/18/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought an '06 Maxx LT with 70k (43,500 mi) on it, in October '09. It's whisper quiet, fast, gets 28-30 mpg, and I love the looks. The one complaint I had was the 'clunking' noise coming from the steering column that seems a common complaint. I sprayed some lubricant on the steering shaft (under the dash) and no more clunk! It's a great alternative to the bigger SUVs and for my needs, very practical, with the folding seats, and removable rear deck cover. The 3.1 L V6 gets the job done quite nicely. Love it! Report Abuse

STS twin turbo 3.9l ss maxx wowza , 05/07/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I loved the SS Maxx from the first time I saw it. It is naturally fast. Very comfortable, and quiet (for those who like quiet, I prefer a throaty exhaust). I would totally recommend this car to anyone (modded or not) Report Abuse

Performance+Utility=Sick harjohn4 , 12/23/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car with right around 30k. It was a lease turn in so i know it was treated well by the previous owner. Being an American car guy chevy has been all I have ever owned. I was tossing this car up with a mazda 3 hatch. This car had a much smoother ride and a ton more power, SS package sold. Ohh yeah and it had plenty of space for my bicycles to fit without needing a rack. Report Abuse