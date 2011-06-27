Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Better than the Re-Designed 2008
A big suprise! Why? Because this car has more interior volume and better visibilty than the redesigned 2008 model. The front roof pillars in the 2008 block the driver's view. You also lose head and shoulder room in the new model. Lastly check out highway mpg, 32 in Classic, 30 in new model.
way too many problems
This car is fun to drive and Iv heard the LT is better but the LS I have had way too many problems.
Good solid car
I bought the car new and have put 10000 miles on it in a month. i live in Houston Texas and have not had any problems on the freeways. With ethanol blend gas I have got up to 38 mile to the gallon. The only thing I have had a problem with is the tire pressure sensor failing in one tire and having to go to the dealer for repair. The car has excellent visability and is very comfortable. I have spinal cord damage from a previous wreck and can drive for several hours with no discomfort thanks to the lumbar support and height adjustable driverseat. I was driving Toyota cars and since getting the Malibu i wont go back. I wish I had waited to get the new body type but I am very pleased so far.
Nice Car
Nice car few issues such as brakes have an 2004 classic bought an 2008 classic the v6 is powerful nice pick up and smooth ride. Fuel economy is very good almost the same as 4 cylinder.
Reliable Transportation
I bought mine used with 18000 mls on it. So far I put about 4k trouble free miles on it. Although it is not as a spirited performer as the 03 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE I traded in on the Malibu, I am overall pleased with the performance of the V6 engine. It has plenty of power and is comfortable on long trips. I am 6'2" and have plenty of room. Visibility is great, the car handles well and feels solid. No rattles, squeaks, etc. I would would buy this car again!
