Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/26 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.2/448.2 mi.282.2/431.6 mi.282.2/431.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.16.6 gal.16.6 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Measurements
Length200.9 in.200.9 in.200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3372 lbs.3330 lbs.3330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.72.5 in.72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Nightmist Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Nightmist Auburn Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Bright White
Interior Colors
  • Blue
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
  • Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Dark Blue
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
  • Blue
