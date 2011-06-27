Used 1997 Chevrolet Lumina Sedan Consumer Reviews
Mine is actually a 3.8 V6
I bought my Lumina in 2004 and just sold it. I never had a problem with this car. All I had to do to it was regular maintenance, oil change, brakes, plugs, other fluids. Well, I did have to replace the compressor after 6 yrs and a new battery. It drove smooth as silk. I always felt very safe in this car. Initially, I thought the car was nothing to look at but after driving it all these years..the looks didn't matter. I had two wrecks in this car and it bounced back everytime. I wish I didn't sell it. Bought it with 76,000miles on it and sold it with 206,000. It never left me stranded not once. I am looking for another one.
Awesome car!
I bought my '97 Lumina, two years ago at 160,000 miles! It still runs today, and I'm at almost 203,000 miles. The only problems I have had was the alternator needing to be replaced. Other than that, my car still has pick-up for having the mileage it does. It's definitely a great car, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone.
Love this car
I still drive my 1997 Lumina and it has 260,000 miles on it. It has been the best car I have ever driven. I have never had any major issues with the car. Car maintenance is key. It is a comfortable ride, still has great pickup and handles nicely on curves. It's roomy without being an overbearingly large car. Wish they still made them.
Leaky lumina
When I received the car a few months ago, it had great millage, it has great get up and go and it is great on gas. It used to be a security car at UNT. since I got it, I had to replace the starter and seal a leak in the transmission line. Now it is leaking power steering fluid and its going run from $200-$500 to fix. That's a whole lot of money when your a broke college kid.
My Chevy
I never expected to drive this car to over 194,000 miles, but it's amazing what you can do when you change the oil every 3,000 miles. I've had the fuel pump replaced, 2 fuel injectors replaced, and the alternator replaced. Not bad for this many miles. Never had a problem with starting it up, even in the dead of winter. But the best thing is probably that I can still get up to 33 mpg on the road. And that's with a 6-cylinder 3.1 liter engine!
Sponsored cars related to the Lumina
Related Used 1997 Chevrolet Lumina Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner