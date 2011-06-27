Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Consumer Reviews
"One of the oldest rides still on the road."
My wife was driving this 1990 Chevrolet Lumina APV when we met back in 2002. To make a long story short, I am now the principle driver of this soon to be antique while she gets around in a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe. Ours is one of several still on the road in this area alone, so I bet there are a good many still out there across the country. Sure, I have had to make the expected repairs and all, but this Chevy is still going strong with 164,000 original miles on her. I am going to drive this van until the wheels fall off. I am presently looking for a bumper snicker that says "Don't Laugh, It's Paid For!"
It Looks Like a Dust Buster
It may look like a Dust Buster but it doesn't suck! Have had ours about 12 years now, 200k on the odometer... just had to replace the brake lines...that is the only money I have put into it other than, oil, tires and occaisional brake pads!
We loved it!
We got this van when my kids were 8 and 10. It was great for hauling everyone to and from activities throughout their childhoods. The front freaked other people out but I loved it and never had a problem getting used to it. Both my kids learned to drive in it. We always felt very safe in it too. Were were in one major accident with it only a year after purchasing it. The van fared quite well for hitting another vehicle at 45 miles an hour. We suffered NO major injuries just a few bruises. It was great for long trip too. You could adjust the seat to whatever kind of travel you were doing. The fact we have kept it for 16 years should give you a good indication how we feel.
Best Car I Ever Owned
I love my Lumina. It's close to 200K and now getting ready to replace it. Has been the most reliable vehicle that I have ever owned and has been fairly easy to work on, no major problems since 1989 and gets reasonable gas mileage and power/acceleration. I still drive it on long trips. It owes me nothing.
Crazy ride!
Bought this van in 2004, now has 198,000 on it. This is the best 500.00 I have ever spent for a vehicle! Replaced brakes and oil changes, that is all. Now the heater core is blown. Doing it soon. One fantastic ride!
