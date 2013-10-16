Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan for Sale Near Me

Lumina Minivan Reviews

"One of the oldest rides still on the road."
cadiyama,10/16/2013
My wife was driving this 1990 Chevrolet Lumina APV when we met back in 2002. To make a long story short, I am now the principle driver of this soon to be antique while she gets around in a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe. Ours is one of several still on the road in this area alone, so I bet there are a good many still out there across the country. Sure, I have had to make the expected repairs and all, but this Chevy is still going strong with 164,000 original miles on her. I am going to drive this van until the wheels fall off. I am presently looking for a bumper snicker that says "Don't Laugh, It's Paid For!"
