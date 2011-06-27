Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews

Impressive Impala MJB , 10/16/2015 LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful Engine and Power: The 3.6L V-6. Does the 1/4 mile in times equaling early Muscle Cars. Well worth the price to upgrade here. The car has surprising acceleration. You will have to be careful when pressing too firmly, as the car will go now. Handling: Changing lanes is quick and effortless. Passing is smooth and the car downshifts quickly and results in a pleasant rumble from the V-6. The Firestone Firehawk Wide Oval GT's do not like to hookup in the wet or snow. Had a flat on one front tire and opted to replace the front 2 tires with Firestone Firehawk Wide Oval All Seasons provided much better traction. Appointments LTZ has all the bells and whistles, however the cost for the options, in my opinion make stepping up, extremely expensive. 2LT is very nicely appointed. Peculiar that you can still get the 4 cyl engine if you get the 1LTZ. Front seats are supportive with great adjustability with the electronic controls on the left side of the seat. Exceptional roominess in the back seats. Some cars will seat 4, this cars will seat 4 taller adults without cramping anyone. In fact, this seats 5 in the way that a Ford Fusion seats 4. Instrumentation: Dash pad cover is aesthetically pleasing, very similar to the Buick Lacrosse. Instrumentation is very complete, with the ability to pick and choose what you want displayed. Steering wheel controls allow you to make calls via Bluetooth, change radio stations, adjust the volume of the radio, and use the cruise control. A very firm feeling car that has excellent power, massive amounts of cabin space, good handling, comfortable and quite ride. If you didn't know you were in a Chevy, you would think you were in a luxury import. Mileage is very good. Combined 27.8 MPG during the 38,000 miles that I have had it. Strait highway mileage is around 33.5 for me at 65-70 mpg, speeds over that mileage drops off. Rolls very smoothly when going downhill. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Brake noise demanda1 , 06/06/2014 42 of 44 people found this review helpful Let me start by saying this is my 2nd 2014 Impala (someone hit & totaled my first one-it had 10k miles). I never had any issues with my first car. My new car has a constant clunking in the front passenger wheel. I took it in 3 separate times and was told it was normal. It was "backlash in the differential." It happens when you slow to about 10 mph or less, and happens every time. It is very annoying. The noise can be heard over the radio and I can feel the clunk in the brakes. I know it isn't normal because my first car didn't make that noise. They are working with GM to find out if anyone else is having the problem. Report Abuse

More Than I Expected.... warm2855 , 10/24/2014 28 of 30 people found this review helpful It's rare when you buy something and it's better than you expect....but that's just what my 2014 Chevy Impala 2LTZ delivered....quiet on the road, 29 mpg, great Bose stereo, enough power on the freeway (a little short on acceleration but not much...wish they had a v8 up front)....in short, this car, over 18000 miles, has been a pleasure to drive and service at my dealer has been great....very, very happy with this car...and I used to own the big Mercedes and BMW's...while this car isn't one of those, it is a great value....if you're looking at the German autos, add the Chevy to your shopping list. Report Abuse

After 30 months in the Impala cdnbrian , 03/25/2014 LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful This is a wonderful car. I have owned this car for 4 months and have driven it 16,000 Km. The controls in this car are well planned and laid out. The voice activated controls and the controls on the steering wheel are great but unnecessary. My Champagne coloured car with the Mojave interior is striking. People look and comment all of the time. The trunk holds everything a party of 4 adults can pack and the ride is still comfortable. Winter tires are required on this car. I live in a snow belt in Ontario, Canada and with proper tires I got through more snow than many drivers will ever see. This is my 4th Chevy. The last three travelled over 1 million Km without major repairs. After driving the car for 30 months everything that I said in the first review is still true. The car gets more enjoyable to drive the longer I have it. I still find all of the controls to be place perfectly for the driver. There is no need to look when adjusting the HVAC or the sound system for anyone buying a model without the voice or steering wheel controls. I have had one warranty repair, the sun roof wouldn't open which required reprogramming of the body control module. This car handles like a much smaller vehicle. The turning radius is small so parking this car is a breeze. The fuel mileage still amazes me for a car of this size and engine power. You can use a lot of gas and of course you can also pay a lot of tickets with this much oomph from the 3.6 engine. I am completely satisfied with my Impala. I tell friends that if this car got wrecked I would likely replace it with the same model and configuration. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse