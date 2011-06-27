Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

Impala - American Pride At Its Finest. stevenycer , 06/29/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I've got 2 years and 36,000 miles in on my Impala LS and have had an overall positive experience with it. This car is strictly a cruiser with very soft handling and very smooth ride. This car is not for performance enthusiasts wishing for feeling the road as they drive. I'm particularly fond of the exterior styling in a mocha brown color and the tail lights are a nicer improvement over the previous design. There have been no mechanical issues with drivetrain, brakes, electric, or any engine issues. Aside from a few minor flaws, I would purchase this car again in a heartbeat. The Impala has proven to be an excellent value for the money, and fuel economy for a V6 is fantastic. Report Abuse

Bad rear door locks mes1944 , 11/24/2011 35 of 37 people found this review helpful Rear door locks quit working at 32000 miles. I believe this to be a safety issue in that the rear seat passengers especially infants and young children may become trapped during an emergency. The driver will not be able to activate the rear door locks. Report Abuse

NASCAR IMPALA Nascar Impala , 03/16/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful While the few car magazine reviews of this car give it less than stellar reviews, this car is a great cruiser and can be driven as fast as a car needs to be driven! Passing is a blast. While some reviews call the suspension tuning "boat" like, I'd strongly disagree. I believe it handles very flat and also takes road bumps well. Very good mix. I have yet to cause the front end to push taking corners way to fast. The seats do limit your cornering as they have no side bolsters. Since most seat time is cruising, this is an acceptable trade off. Gas mileage is good also....except if you are using it for the V-8...which is why I bought it! Report Abuse

Great Car. So far so good chevalltheway , 10/10/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Purchased used certified from a Chev dealer only 5 months ago with 135,000 km. Was in near perfect condition inside and out. Very fun to drive. Lots of power, no loss of oil or coolant leaks. Recently drove on a long trip and the car performed great! Tons of power through the mountains. Getting about 9.5 liters per 100K. Respectable. I replaced the factory audio system, because it sucked. Performed well but the audio was bad. Replaced with an aftermarket Pioneer deck and the system came to life. Now sounds ok with the factory 6 speaker system. I find better automatic shifting using "3rd" instead of "D" Not a 4 speed. 3 speed with overdrive. Report Abuse