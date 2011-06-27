  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Impala
5(50%)4(30%)3(13%)2(5%)1(2%)
4.2
216 reviews
Write a review
See all Impalas for sale
List Price Range
$5,000 - $5,900
Used Impala for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...44

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A FWD SS but still an SS!

Doggiedogma, 11/07/2006
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

2007 Impala SS is a slick pavement grinder while having a refined and quiet ride. The MPG's are not as high as advertised, but the performance and drive-ability help to make up for the MPG deficiency. It is very difficult to back this car up as the rear vision is hampered by the high rear headrests, spoiler and raised back end. The interior dash and displays are cheap looking, operating and feeling. There is a lot of front interior leg, hip and shoulder room but the rear leg room is compromised, especially for those over 6ft. Exterior road noises are sufficiently

Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned

max_webster, 02/23/2015
LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Bought my Impala LT brand new in March 2007. Now it's February 2015 and well over 100,000 miles later. Had the steering recall issue dealt with when it was new, but that's the only thing it had to go back to the dealer for. I change the oil religiously, every 3,000 whether the "change oil" reminder comes on or not. Replaced the usual items that need periodic replacement on any car, like brake pads, tires, muffler. Changed the tranny fluid and anti-freeze and so on. Bottom line is that my Impala has given me many years of reliable, comfortable service, with no end in sight. (I kinda wish it would die because I love the new Impala). Beats a Korean or Japanese car any day!

Report Abuse

Invisible, no fuss, unbelievable

Dan, 10/03/2006
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

It was time to replace the minivan (family truckster) this year and I wanted to improve on my fuel economy, so I went shopping for a car. Of course I researched right here on Edmunds and narrowed the focus to two cars, the Chevy Impala and the Buick Lucerne. The Lucerne is nice, but the Impala was nice too and an awsome value. This car is like the person that shows up in kakies and a polo shirt to the party and offers to help imediately! Nobody notices this person but they are indispencable. So it is quiet, moves out well with the 3.9L (I used to have a Mustang GT; this car is quick!), handles well, and I am averaging 24 MPG in city driving! An all around best buy in my opinion.

Report Abuse

Back in America

Johnny, 09/02/2006
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Selected an LT for a company car, having driven two personally owned Nissan Maximas the last several years. I drive for business use and put approximately 40000 miles a year on a car. I had a choice of two Dodge products, a Toyota Camry, and the Impala. Selected the Impala mainly for color choices and enjoyed a rented '06 while in Seattle. After one week and 1200 miles later, I have been pleasantly surprized by the quality and comfort of the car. It's not the sporty car I'm used too, but not bad.

Report Abuse

2007 Impala LT

NLJJS36, 01/02/2007
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

Coming from a 2005 Toyota Camry SE I wasnt sure what to buy. Went to Honda and Toyota dealership then went to Chevrolet. For the money Chevy put the other dealers to shame. The price on the 2007 Impala was about $3,900 less with much feathers. This car is also great to drive.

Report Abuse
12345...44
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Impalas for sale

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles