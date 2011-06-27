Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews
A FWD SS but still an SS!
2007 Impala SS is a slick pavement grinder while having a refined and quiet ride. The MPG's are not as high as advertised, but the performance and drive-ability help to make up for the MPG deficiency. It is very difficult to back this car up as the rear vision is hampered by the high rear headrests, spoiler and raised back end. The interior dash and displays are cheap looking, operating and feeling. There is a lot of front interior leg, hip and shoulder room but the rear leg room is compromised, especially for those over 6ft. Exterior road noises are sufficiently
Best car I've ever owned
Bought my Impala LT brand new in March 2007. Now it's February 2015 and well over 100,000 miles later. Had the steering recall issue dealt with when it was new, but that's the only thing it had to go back to the dealer for. I change the oil religiously, every 3,000 whether the "change oil" reminder comes on or not. Replaced the usual items that need periodic replacement on any car, like brake pads, tires, muffler. Changed the tranny fluid and anti-freeze and so on. Bottom line is that my Impala has given me many years of reliable, comfortable service, with no end in sight. (I kinda wish it would die because I love the new Impala). Beats a Korean or Japanese car any day!
Invisible, no fuss, unbelievable
It was time to replace the minivan (family truckster) this year and I wanted to improve on my fuel economy, so I went shopping for a car. Of course I researched right here on Edmunds and narrowed the focus to two cars, the Chevy Impala and the Buick Lucerne. The Lucerne is nice, but the Impala was nice too and an awsome value. This car is like the person that shows up in kakies and a polo shirt to the party and offers to help imediately! Nobody notices this person but they are indispencable. So it is quiet, moves out well with the 3.9L (I used to have a Mustang GT; this car is quick!), handles well, and I am averaging 24 MPG in city driving! An all around best buy in my opinion.
A real review
I actively beat the hell out of my Impala. I have owned it since 09 when it had 30k miles and now has close to 175k. Parts besides regular maintenance that I've had to fix...abs wire, wire for shifting, oil pressure sensor and headlight. Besides brakes and oil changes I have literally spent maybe 30 dollars on maintenance. It does have its cons such as if you're accelerating it falls flat around 55 to 65 then picks up again, interior isn't anything to brag about. I've hit close to 5 deer with my car and ive only had to replace the headlight and pop out dents in the hood and fender, nothing serious. This is a great car and I would have 0 hesitation to drive it to California and back...granted I'd never go to California. In the snow with weight in the trunk it handles very well for a fwd. It's no subaru but you'll get to where you're going. Updated review Hit around 185k and car is still running strong. I want to buy a new car just to have a new car but I want to see this one hit 200k. I honestly think the impala will rust out before the engine goes because it still feels like it has only 30k on it. Update:. Car now has around 198k. I had to fix I believe a crank shaft oil leak and while they were at it I had them replace a few other things as well that are known to leak oil. Besides that replaced the wheel bearings and brakes. Maybe spent 800 - 1k lifetime total on repairs that don't include brakes, 300 of that was just labor.
Back in America
Selected an LT for a company car, having driven two personally owned Nissan Maximas the last several years. I drive for business use and put approximately 40000 miles a year on a car. I had a choice of two Dodge products, a Toyota Camry, and the Impala. Selected the Impala mainly for color choices and enjoyed a rented '06 while in Seattle. After one week and 1200 miles later, I have been pleasantly surprized by the quality and comfort of the car. It's not the sporty car I'm used too, but not bad.
