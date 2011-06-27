Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent car!!! crazymonk2012 , 02/06/2012 21 of 22 people found this review helpful All I can say is the car is fantastic. Okay those of you that read this review. If you ever buy an earlier Impala. Buy one with a 3.8 okay. They have the fewest of problems. My big plus with the vehicle is the reliability! I mean problems I have seen on this forum are probably really picky people. Although if you look at it. My 2005 Impala has always been reliable. Never broken down before ever!! I love this car and recommend that if you buy this car. Buy one with a 3.8. If you buy a newer Impala do not buy the 3.9 engine. Get the one with the 3.6 liter. Hope this helps you all. Report Abuse

2005 Chevy Impala SS Rome , 09/24/2010 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I just purchased my 2005 Chevy Impala SS. I've only had it a short time and really love it. I'm an enthusiast and this car meets most of my high standards. It has plenty of room for my 2 kids, huge truck, and it's a great car for a 45 year old dad. I bought it with 31,000 miles and have to say this Impala is of few that are truly worthy of the legendary SS badge dating back 50 years. if you find one of these with low miles, grab it, they are now hard to find and will be future collections. Bravo GM you did this one right.

I love this car triciakraft , 05/23/2013 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I have a 2005 base model Impala with 210k miles on it. Ive only had 3problems with it. A fuel pressure regulator ($50), Catalytic Converter ($250) and my cruise control hasn't worked in approx 3 weeks. I own 2 other vehicles a expedition and a 2011 convertible Camaro SS with all the bells and whistles imaginable. This may sound a bit nuts, but I prefer the Impala, the ride is so much more comfortable not to mention 29mpg. I drive it everyday it hasn't given me any problems (its well maintained) and i expect to last at least another 130k. If you had problems with this vehicle, you probably didn't care for it as well as you could have.

Great car - value and comfort TCD , 09/05/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've always been a Toyota guy (celicas and camry) but this car changed my mind. As soon as I drove it, I loved it. The front bench seat is so comfy and roomy. No bucket seats that usually restrict my legs and you feel closer to the passenger with no divider (I guess that only matters if you like the passenger). The ride is smooth - soft without being too "floaty" like the big chevy boats of the past. I love the steering on this car, very responsive. The 3.4 base engine has enough power when you need it and gets surprisingly good mileage for a big car. You can see how safe the car is when you look under the hood. Major bracing and crumple features. I got the black with spoiler and sunroof