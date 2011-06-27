Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited Sedan Consumer Reviews
Impala LTZ 2015
Do your home work on pricing
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
poor key design
I was in a hurry and did not notice this very bad, very bad design. the engineers should be shot, I know this is a cheap rental car, and I bought it as a second car and did not pay close attention, I knew it did not have a "FOB" key but did not notice the limitations on the key situation., but after all, all cars today should have a passenger key slot and a trunk key slot as it is . you have to open the drivers side door ,the only way to get into the car, and punch the truck button and then put your groceries in the trunk. how stupid. even a rental car should have a trunk key. G.M.A.C. should have to pay for me to have a trunk key slot put in. I have a 2012 mustang I bought new and it still is a fantastic car, I will stick with fords from now on out, goodby gmac, you are pitiful.
What a Ride!
Check all trim for defects. Luxury ride! Feel great after long drive!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Impala Limited
Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner