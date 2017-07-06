5 star reviews: 75 %

4 star reviews: 25 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 4 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Outstanding Fullsized Car

Tony , 06/07/2017

LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

This is a re-publication of the review I posted on another automotive site, but updated based on several months of ownership. Because my work requires me to fly to locations all around the country, I drive many different vehicles as rentals, including Impalas - the newer body style and this older one, re-branded as the "Impala Limited" in 2014. Both Impalas have been among the best of the bunch, but if you believe that form should follow function, as I do, then the Limited is the pick between the two. Outward view is much better from the Limited, and the tech content is adequate without resorting to a distracting "Tokyo-by-night" interior, so the Impala Limited was right at the top of my short list of replacement candidates when my old personal commuter left me standing by the roadside one last time. I bought a low-mileage 2016 Limited with the LTZ package from one of the rental car agencies, and I love it. For a large sedan, this is a great driver's car. Although it isn't a car that begs to be flogged around the road course at the local track, its moves are linear and predictable. Those are two adjectives that also apply to its brakes. And power delivery from its DOHC V6 mated to a 6-speed GM automatic is authoritative and smooth. The transmission reliably serves up the right gear for any situation, and the car is very responsive to pedal modulation, thanks to minimal nanny tech intervening between the driver's right foot and the road. The suspension of the LTZ is taut and predictable, yet compliant enough to provide a comfortable ride during the 40-mile round-trip commutes to/from my office when I'm at home. Although I would prefer more aggressive side bolstering on the seats, these prove quite comfy during extended drives. The car's relatively low beltline and tall greenhouse make the view from the driver's seat outstanding compared to most other contemporary cars. The dash is well laid out, with controls that are ergonomically arranged, and all buttons and knobs present a quality feel. The cabin is reasonably well-isolated from road and traffic noise, and my car has no squeaks or rattles, despite already having 22K on its odometer when I bought it. If having the latest in Star Wars automotive tech is a high priority for you, the Limited is not your car. There's no lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, or parking sensor array. This is a car that requires you to actually drive it. If you'd rather text, check your email, or engage in some other non-driving-related activity, and you need to rely on your vehicle to save your bacon when you're not paying attention to the road, then maybe the newer Impala version is more your style. This car is also not for you if you're a big fan of the latest tortured, convoluted sheet metal styling. Its body will not have enough gratuitous creases and folds to suit you. (It's that form-follows-function thing again.) Finally, if all the interior surfaces of your vehicle must be soft and squishy, you will dislike this car. Many of its interior panels are hard thermoplastic (much like an aircraft). While this material is ideal for use in aircraft and automotive cabins, because it's quite durable, it will not garner any accolades from the sybarites among us. On the other hand, if your notion of a great car is one that admirably performs its mission in life, and having the latest tech or the latest "styling" isn't high on your list of priorities, then snap up an Impala Limited. Production at the Oshawa assembly plant ceased in May of 2016, so you'll be relegated to buying used. Obviously, the up-side to this is you won't be taking that big initial depreciation hit, and a little judicious shopping can put you in a great low-mileage vehicle that will serve you faithfully for many years. After owning this car for six months, I concluded that it is just about the perfect commuter. It's comfortable, powerful, smooth, and predictable, as well as gas-and-go reliable. I even consider its modest lineage and relatively inconspicuous styling to be advantages over more expensive and/or extroverted designs, because it doesn't provoke the resentment from other drivers that such vehicles tend to do. THREE YEAR UPDATE: I've now owned this car for just over 3 years (52,000 miles), and my initial opinion of it remains unchanged. My Impala Limited is an outstanding daily driver and nearly as reliable as sunrise. It has required only 2 unscheduled repairs in all this time: a battery replacement and a new HVAC actuator, both of which I replaced myself. Other than those, the car has needed only routine preventive maintenance, consisting primarily of oil/filter changes and tire rotations. Still a great car!

5 out of 5 stars, Great Value-amazing engine.

Tim777 , 12/13/2017

LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

I recently purchased a used dark grey 2016 Impala Limited LT 3.6 liter sedan with 35,000.00 miles on it. The car is built on a chassis that Chevrolet has used for quite some time. It's a very solid chassis and police departments in the US have utilized this chassis as a patrol vehicle. The cloth seats are nothing too great but everything else about this car is a steal. You get 305 horsepower with 285 lbs ft torque with the GM 3.6 liter v6 LFX. This is an extremely reliable v6 and it packs alot of available power and torque. The drive is very smooth and you can tell the chassis is rock solid. I will say if you are looking at a no frills driver this is a great car as far as value is concerned. I enjoy driving the car as it's fast, smooth and responsive. You get Bluetooth for calls and Aux in for audio purposes. If you can find one with low mileage these are a steal. I am very happy with my purchase thus far.

4 out of 5 stars, 2016 Impala Limited LTZ boring and reliable

allen hurtado , 03/30/2018

LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

This is a great car for hauling 4 people in great comfort with plenty of trunk room for all their road trip stuff. The rear seat center fold-down console with cup holders is nice. Fold-down rear seats to haul items longer than the huge trunk is very welcome. it's also my daily commuter. 30-mpg in freeway driving. 21-mpg in stop/go slow/fast commute driving. Plenty of power and acceleration available if you need it. The ride is solid, quiet and hugs the road pretty well, but no sports car feel. You definitely know you're driving a full size car. The styling is definitely sedate, but attractive in a girl-next-door way. The technology is limited but usable and not enough to distract. If you pick one up, get the LTZ. I took one with 50K on it because it was such a good deal. LTZ doesn't have that many extras, but the Bose sound system with Sirius satellite radio and the heated leather seats are nice in cold climes.

5 out of 5 stars, Impala is Chevy’s Answer to European Large Sedans

John Polk , 12/13/2018

LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

I have nothing but great things to say about my 2016 Impala LTZ. I stack it up to the Camry, Avalon, Fusion, and Accord, and I t beats those competitors in every category. It’s by far the best car or truck I’ve ever owned. Unfortunately, I’ll be trading it soon for an Accord or Camry, since it’s resale value is on the verge of plummeting after GM announced the Impala, Chevy’s most recognized nameplate for 50 years, will be discontinued. Apparently GM isn’t willing to salvage this incredible car, Consumer Report’s #1 sedan for several years now, while Toyota and Honda are sticking with theirs, offering hybrid and I-4 turbo drivetrains aboard outstanding platforms. Camry is Toyota’s flagship, fast becoming a NASCAR icon, and will pick up guys like me because GM ain’t interested anymore in producing competitors in the sedan market which still comprises 28% of the entire market in the U.S. and 40% globally. GM STARTED down the right road with some great vehicles after the bailout but is making yet another reckless short-sighted decision which will lose it loyal customers for many years to come.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews