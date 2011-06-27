2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Range
$8,477 - $10,000
Used Impala Limited for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jim Bell,02/10/2017
LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Do your home work on pricing
clarence woody mcclendon,05/29/2017
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I was in a hurry and did not notice this very bad, very bad design. the engineers should be shot, I know this is a cheap rental car, and I bought it as a second car and did not pay close attention, I knew it did not have a "FOB" key but did not notice the limitations on the key situation., but after all, all cars today should have a passenger key slot and a trunk key slot as it is . you have to open the drivers side door ,the only way to get into the car, and punch the truck button and then put your groceries in the trunk. how stupid. even a rental car should have a trunk key. G.M.A.C. should have to pay for me to have a trunk key slot put in. I have a 2012 mustang I bought new and it still is a fantastic car, I will stick with fords from now on out, goodby gmac, you are pitiful.
Mike,03/21/2019
LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Check all trim for defects. Luxury ride! Feel great after long drive!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited features & specs
MPG
18 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
300 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
300 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Impala Limited
Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD