Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

List Price Range
$8,477 - $10,000
Used Impala Limited for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Impala LTZ 2015
Jim Bell,02/10/2017
LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Do your home work on pricing
poor key design
clarence woody mcclendon,05/29/2017
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I was in a hurry and did not notice this very bad, very bad design. the engineers should be shot, I know this is a cheap rental car, and I bought it as a second car and did not pay close attention, I knew it did not have a "FOB" key but did not notice the limitations on the key situation., but after all, all cars today should have a passenger key slot and a trunk key slot as it is . you have to open the drivers side door ,the only way to get into the car, and punch the truck button and then put your groceries in the trunk. how stupid. even a rental car should have a trunk key. G.M.A.C. should have to pay for me to have a trunk key slot put in. I have a 2012 mustang I bought new and it still is a fantastic car, I will stick with fords from now on out, goodby gmac, you are pitiful.
What a Ride!
Mike,03/21/2019
LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Check all trim for defects. Luxury ride! Feel great after long drive!
See all 3 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
300 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
More about the 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited

Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited is offered in the following submodels: Impala Limited Sedan. Available styles include LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet is priced between $8,477 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 77250 and87920 miles.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limiteds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2015 Impala Limiteds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,477 and mileage as low as 77250 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limiteds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Impala Limited for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,264.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,372.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Impala Limited for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,621.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,416.

