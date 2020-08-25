Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited for Sale Near Me

306 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 306 listings
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet

    101,723 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,899

    $1,866 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    56,279 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet

    90,738 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $2,003 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet

    110,366 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,872

    $1,516 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    79,064 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,986

    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Gray
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    128,808 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,300

    $3,273 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet

    65,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,650

    $1,667 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    77,250 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,695

    $702 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet

    60,400 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    58,298 miles

    $7,949

    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    62,195 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet

    39,287 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,599

    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    85,078 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,477

    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    82,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,346

    $1,005 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    56,329 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $11,295

    $1,141 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet

    113,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,943

    $970 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    73,122 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $8,350

    $1,408 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet

    33,362 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,500

    $1,057 Below Market
    

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Impala Limited

Overall Consumer Rating
4.33
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 3
    (33%)
Impala LTZ 2015
Jim Bell,02/10/2017
LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Do your home work on pricing
