Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited for Sale Near Me

White 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 18/30 City/Highway MPG. Impala features a powerdome hood, wide chrome grille, projector-beam headlamps and available LED daytime running lamps. The interior offers a dual-cockpit instrument panel with available soft ice-blue ambient lighting and spacious room for five passengers. At the heart of Impala is the acclaimed 3.6L V6 engine boasting 305hp and 0-60 mph in just 6.8 seconds, with an EPA-estimated 29 MPG hwy. Also available is the ECOTEC 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with stop/start technology achieving 36 MPG hwy. Features available Chevrolet MyLink infotainment with an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and 8-inch color touch-screen capable of linking up to 10 devices.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WA5E32F1165724

Stock: M69005

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020