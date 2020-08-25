Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited for Sale Near Me
- 101,723 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,899$1,866 Below Market
Elder Ford - Troy / Michigan
Impala Limited LS, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Silver Ice Metallic, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth For Phone, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited 4D Sedan LS Silver Ice Metallic FWD 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with OverdriveMetro Detroit's FASTEST MOVING Pre-owned Inventory! Every Vehicle Priced Below Market Value! Every Trade Paid Top Dollar! GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! REPO-SLOW PAY-BANKRUPTCY-OK!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Dealer not responsible for missing, deleted or errors in description and pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WA5E35F1138601
Stock: 34271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 56,279 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,000
Glenn Polk Chevrolet Buick GMC of Gainesville - Gainesville / Texas
SUPER CLEAN, SUNROOF/MOONROOF/PANORAMIC, BLUETOOTH, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SEATS, REMOTE VEHICLE START, PREMIUM WHEELS, 17' Machined Aluminum Wheels, 40/40 Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Touring Suspension (FE2), 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth For Phone, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar Directions and Connections Plan For 6 Months, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 33634 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 150-Point Inspection. 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Crystal Red Tintcoat 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT GLENN POLK AUTOPLEX HAS BEEN FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1995, AND WE WILL DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS!! 18/30 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Impala is a vision of the future that lives for today. The powerdome hood, wide chrome grille, projector-beam headlamps and available LED daytime running lamps project the bold new face of Chevrolet. The provocative silhouette, sculpted bodysides and a choice of 18-, 19- or 20-inch wheels contribute further to its dramatic appearance and head-turning profile. The Impala interior has been transformed into a carefully crafted, exquisitely detailed environment with the driver's comfort and peace of mind its focus. A dramatic and innovative reinterpretation of the classic Chevrolet dual-cockpit instrument panel flows seamlessly around the driver, while visual accents such as available soft ice-blue ambient lighting ignite the senses. And with thoughtful design along with ingenuity, the 2015 Impala is spacious and comfortable, offering ample room for five passengers. At the heart of Impala is the acclaimed 3.6L V6 engine boasting 305hp and 0-60 mph in just 6.8 seconds. The available engine's refined power and finely tuned precision contribute to the confident and strong ride Impala is known for, while preserving impressive efficiencies such as an EPA-estimated 29 MPG hwy. Just as efficient is the 36 MPG hwy ECOTEC 2.5L 4-cyIinder engine with stop/start technology. The latest evolution of available Chevrolet MyLink infotainment is here along with an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Customize your driving experience by arranging the icons and features on your available 8-inch color touch-screen. It features an all-new intuitive interface with the latest, easy-to-use technologies. It's highly customizable so you can personalize the system to your preferences, and capable of linking up to 10 devices. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB5E31F1109951
Stock: G678659A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 90,738 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,999$2,003 Below Market
Quebedeaux Buick GMC - Tucson / Arizona
White 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVTDAILY INTERNET SPECIALS FOUND ON QBUICKGMC.COM! WAY TO GO QUEBEDEAUX!!! 18/30 City/Highway MPGShop us online at http://www.qbuickgmc.com or visit us in person at 3566 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716. You can also call us at 520-795-5550. Proudly serving the community of Tucson, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita, Nogales, Marana and all of southern Arizona. Quebedeaux Buick GMC has been open and serving our community for over 60 years and we stand behind our service to our customers and our community.Reviews:* Impala is a vision of the future that lives for today. The powerdome hood, wide chrome grille, projector-beam headlamps and available LED daytime running lamps project the bold new face of Chevrolet. The provocative silhouette, sculpted bodysides and a choice of 18-, 19- or 20-inch wheels contribute further to its dramatic appearance and head-turning profile. The Impala interior has been transformed into a carefully crafted, exquisitely detailed environment with the driver's comfort and peace of mind its focus. A dramatic and innovative reinterpretation of the classic Chevrolet dual-cockpit instrument panel flows seamlessly around the driver, while visual accents such as available soft ice-blue ambient lighting ignite the senses. And with thoughtful design along with ingenuity, the 2015 Impala is spacious and comfortable, offering ample room for five passengers. At the heart of Impala is the acclaimed 3.6L V6 engine boasting 305hp and 0-60 mph in just 6.8 seconds. The available engine's refined power and finely tuned precision contribute to the confident and strong ride Impala is known for, while preserving impressive efficiencies such as an EPA-estimated 29 MPG hwy. Just as efficient is the 36 MPG hwy ECOTEC 2.5L 4-cyIinder engine with stop/start technology. The latest evolution of available Chevrolet MyLink infotainment is here along with an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Customize your driving experience by arranging the icons and features on your available 8-inch color touch-screen. It features an all-new intuitive interface with the latest, easy-to-use technologies. It's highly customizable so you can personalize the system to your preferences, and capable of linking up to 10 devices. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WA5E32F1165724
Stock: M69005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 110,366 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,872$1,516 Below Market
Nelson GMC - Fergus Falls / Minnesota
2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Summit White 18/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC5E34F1125767
Stock: 2L080A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 79,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,986
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB5E30F1124361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,808 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,300$3,273 Below Market
Gator Ford - Tampa / Florida
2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTClean CARFAX.Reviews:* Impala is a vision of the future that lives for today. The powerdome hood, wide chrome grille, projector-beam headlamps and available LED daytime running lamps project the bold new face of Chevrolet. The provocative silhouette, sculpted bodysides and a choice of 18-, 19- or 20-inch wheels contribute further to its dramatic appearance and head-turning profile. The Impala interior has been transformed into a carefully crafted, exquisitely detailed environment with the driver's comfort and peace of mind its focus. A dramatic and innovative reinterpretation of the classic Chevrolet dual-cockpit instrument panel flows seamlessly around the driver, while visual accents such as available soft ice-blue ambient lighting ignite the senses. And with thoughtful design along with ingenuity, the 2015 Impala is spacious and comfortable, offering ample room for five passengers. At the heart of Impala is the acclaimed 3.6L V6 engine boasting 305hp and 0-60 mph in just 6.8 seconds. The available engine's refined power and finely tuned precision contribute to the confident and strong ride Impala is known for, while preserving impressive efficiencies such as an EPA-estimated 29 MPG hwy. Just as efficient is the 36 MPG hwy ECOTEC 2.5L 4-cyIinder engine with stop/start technology. The latest evolution of available Chevrolet MyLink infotainment is here along with an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Customize your driving experience by arranging the icons and features on your available 8-inch color touch-screen. It features an all-new intuitive interface with the latest, easy-to-use technologies. It's highly customizable so you can personalize the system to your preferences, and capable of linking up to 10 devices. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryCALL GATOR FORD TODAY AT (813) 980-3673 TO CHECK AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE! We are located at 11780 Tampa Gateway Blvd, Seffner FL 33584.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB5E39F1111821
Stock: FA55258A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 65,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,650$1,667 Below Market
Carn Auto Sales (GA) - Augusta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WA5E39F1126676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,695$702 Below Market
WBM of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB5E38F1108487
Stock: 20904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,400 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! 2015 Chevy Impala Limited LTZ equipped with a Power Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, and more. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC5E39F1107958
Stock: 107958A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,298 miles
$7,949
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2015 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sedan Limited LT features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Jet Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB5E38F1143904
Stock: 143904FA7178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2019
- 62,195 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
Gladstone Auto Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB5E38F1131123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,287 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,599
Luxury Unlimited Auto Sales - Feasterville Trevose / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WA5E34F1104973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,078 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,477
Car Cloud Auto Group - Stafford / Virginia
COVID-19 NOTE: Our team at Car Cloud Auto Group will remain open and continue to monitor updates while taking additional provisions required to protect our customers and employees. Car Cloud Auto Group will now provide customers with FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Please contact for more information.we are also committed to minimizing time in-store to better serve you. Please use our online store to allow you and your family the ability to shop our virtual showroom and finalize your deal from the comfort and safety of your home. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Face-time, YouTube, Google Hangout, WEBSITE or your choice of APP. PLEASE VISIT OUR VIRTUAL SHOWROOM @ CARCLOUDAUTOGROUP.COMWe encourage everyone to stay safe by taking the proper precautions and look after your loved ones.Thank you from the Car Cloud Auto Group’s family.**2015 CHEVROLET IMPALA LIMITED Front Wheel Drive with powerful 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (300 hp [223.7 kW] @ 6500 engine and driven only 85078 miles! Fully loaded and much more! CARFAX CERTIFIED**FINANCING AVAILABLE** Contact our Sales at 540-699-2192. This Car also qualifies for 3 Months Nationwide Warranty in the Car Cloud Auto Group inventory only if you pay full price plus the fees. Car Cloud Auto Group provides FINANCING to all it respectful customers, And YES we finance anyone with any type of credit. Please do not hesitate if you have any question. This car is a must see, so feel free to schedule a test drive. Contact our Sales at 540-699-2192.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB5E31F1143940
Stock: CCA2404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,346$1,005 Below Market
Stillwater Motors - Stillwater / Minnesota
Black 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT New Price! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *Sunroof Moonroof, Great Condition, Local Trade, NonSmoker, Power Driver's Seat, Power Heated Mirrors, Premium Cloth Seats. Right on the corner and right on the price. Family owned since 1922.OPEN REGULAR HOURS! Please call or email to set an appointment with a salesperson. Stillwater Motors is a JD Power Dealer of Excellence for 2019 AND the Buick Dealer of the Year for 2018-2019. Owned by the Raduenz family since 1922 selling NEW Chevrolet & Buick vehicles and servicing and selling all makes & models. We are located 7 minutes east of Highway 694 on Highway 36 in Stillwater. Call (651)439-4333.4D Sedan 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD18/30 City/Highway MPG 18/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Impala is a vision of the future that lives for today. The powerdome hood, wide chrome grille, projector-beam headlamps and available LED daytime running lamps project the bold new face of Chevrolet. The provocative silhouette, sculpted bodysides and a choice of 18-, 19- or 20-inch wheels contribute further to its dramatic appearance and head-turning profile. The Impala interior has been transformed into a carefully crafted, exquisitely detailed environment with the driver's comfort and peace of mind its focus. A dramatic and innovative reinterpretation of the classic Chevrolet "dual-cockpit" instrument panel flows seamlessly around the driver, while visual accents such as available soft ice-blue ambient lighting ignite the senses. And with thoughtful design along with ingenuity, the 2015 Impala is spacious and comfortable, offering ample room for five passengers. At the heart of Impala is the acclaimed 3.6L V6 engine boasting 305hp and 0-60 mph in just 6.8 seconds. The available engine's refined power and finely tuned precision contribute to the confident and strong ride Impala is known for, while preserving impressive efficiencies such as an EPA-estimated 29 MPG hwy. Just as efficient is the 36 MPG hwy ECOTEC 2.5L 4-cyIinder engine with stop/start technology. The latest evolution of available Chevrolet MyLink infotainment is here along with an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Customize your driving experience by arranging the icons and features on your available 8-inch color touch-screen. It features an all-new intuitive interface with the latest, easy-to-use technologies. It's highly customizable so you can personalize the system to your preferences, and capable of linking up to 10 devices. Source: The Manufacturer Summary*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB5E39F1158735
Stock: C200506A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 56,329 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$11,295$1,141 Below Market
Hendrick Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
Hendrick Certified Warranty. REDUCED FROM $12,995! Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Fully Detailed and Inspected, Edmunds.com's review says "A generous wheelbase gives the Impala serious passenger space front and rear. Four 6-footers could do a cross-country road trip in perfect comfort; that's what we expect from a large sedan, and the Impala certainly delivers.".HENDRICK CERTIFIED WARRANTY12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications SystemMORE ABOUT OUR TEAMHendrick Honda in Charlotte, North Carolina has been recognized numerous times over many years for our dedication to quality service and community involvement. We have been certified Pre-Owned Champions in the Mid-Atlantic Zone for 21 consecutive years. Hendrick Honda has a newly renovated showroom with all the modern amenities. As part of Hendrick Automotive Group, we strive for excellence with every customer we encounter. We truly care to provide a world class buying experience.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB5E34F1147335
Stock: SA21589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 113,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$7,943$970 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited 4dr Sdn LS Fleet..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WA5E36F1120575
Stock: L120575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 73,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$8,350$1,408 Below Market
George Matick Chevrolet - Redford / Michigan
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Shopping online for a pre-owned vehicle is easier than ever. To stay competitive in this growing and changing market, we use advanced technologies to accurately place our cars below other dealers prices. This allows us to provide a fair no haggle experience for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WB5E37F1166798
Stock: AP12416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 33,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,500$1,057 Below Market
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Discover the purposeful elegance of our stunning 2015 Chevrolet Impala LTZ Sedan presented in Black. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 300hp while teamed with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for incredible road manners. Masterfully designed, this Front Wheel Drive icon has a stellar record for reliability and responsive driving dynamics that are sure to satisfy you along with near 30mpg on the highway. The sculpted silhouette and masculine stance of our Impala LTZ is impossible to ignore. It is accented by attractive alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and automatic headlights. Inside our LTZ, supportive power-adjustable heated leather front seats will cradle you while controls that are intuitively arranged will make you wonder if this interior has been specially tailored for you. Keyless entry, heated mirrors, a large sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel are thoughtful touches. You'll appreciate the ease of use of Bluetooth connectivity and a Bose audio system with a CD player, iPod interface and available satellite radio. Meticulously built at Chevrolet to safeguard you and your passengers with traction/stability control, anti-lock disc brakes, and multiple airbags, you can trust this car to be your loyal companion. Named one of the Best Family Cars by KBB, this Impala is a car that everyone will love! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC5E32F1146150
Stock: 146150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- 2019 Arteon