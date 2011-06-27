Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR Wagon Consumer Reviews
I love my car and you will too!
Don't be fooled by all the negative reviews about the HHR, I would say this has a lot to do with voluntary response. A few people had such a terrible time with this car that they felt compelled to respond. This doesn't happen often when people have a positive reaction to something (go figure). My HHR was the first new-ish car I had ever purchased. I got an excellent deal at the dealership; a silver 2010 Chevy HHR LT 2.4L with 35k miles for $11,500 in Dec of 2012. I got the 1 year 100k warranty along with it. After driving in a 1988 Chevy Celebrity for two years it was like a dream. During my first few months there was a recall for my power steering motor and I just took it over to the dealership and had it fixed in a couple hours. Easy-peasy. I'll talk about the negatives first to get them out of the way. Firstly, it does have very big blindspots. I did have to purchase those additional circular mirrors you put in the corner of your side-view mirrors for some additional help merging and parking. The view out of the front is very square and small, not like a normal 4-door sedan where the windshield is rather large. Something you have to get used to and is not for everyone. Again, I'm very small so the small windshield doesn't bother me. The one feature I always wished it had was a USB for my IPhone. It would be cool to be able to charge my phone AND play my music simultaneously but honestly the auxiliary port has been a perfectly good substitute. I would say considering the kind of gas mileage most 4cyl are getting today (2012-2014 models) the HHR does leave something to be desired in MPG. Right now I get 22/30 and I think the new Chevy Cruise gets up to 36 freeway or something like that. In terms of engine performance it is only a 4cyl 2.4L so the acceleration leaves something to be desired. No wonder. Other than that it has been smooth sailing, my favorite part about this car is that it is easy to keep maintenance up at home like a lot of Chevys. I changed my own brake pads, changed my own oil (after the warranty expired) etc, during the summer and during the winter just took it in if necessary. I even put new rotors on at 50k and it was a snap. Being a very small lady this says something. Parts are very cheap for this guy. Also keep in mind I've put A LOT of miles on this bad boy. I've had it for three years and I just hit 85k (yikes) and it still runs like a dream. Otherwise I made many long trips with this car, even took it to Florida and back a couple times. Space-wise I LOVE it. I have been moving once a year for the past 5 years and with this car I could comfortably pack all of my furniture and make one MAYBE two trips, no UHaul needed. I was also always the one driving a group road trips because my car was the most comfortable for 4 or 5 people. Winter driving: I was basically Santa driving his flying sleigh through the snow. Enough said. I really can't think of anything I genuinely didn't like about this car. I feel like most of the people who complain about performance didn't properly maintain their car so boo-hoo on them. At 85k, with proper maintinence, I can't even tell if my car is on sometimes it runs so quietly. I haven't even had to bother getting a tune-up because I have the 100k spark plugs etc. My brother owns a 2008 HHR and his still runs excellent at 130k. Of course he has had to replace his suspension which was expected but it was only 650 bucks. The only weird thing about the 08' is that the window buttons are on the center console. No idea why but mine is normal so who cares. Long story short, if you are trying to decide whether to get this or a normal sedan, get the HHR. It has so much utility and is just overall just a great little easy-keeper car. I have every intention of driving this car until it can't run anymore.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
HHR...road warrior
We bought this car for my wife in 2010 (new). The only problem we've had is with the ignition switch, which got stuck in the ON position & the car would not shut off. This happened on a Sunday afternoon & onstar was spectacularly unhelpful. The operator told us to find a shop that was open & go there, then sent us to Honda dealer which was closing by the time we got there (5pm). We finally had the running car disabled & towed to Bachman Chevrolet, per Onstar's instructions. (something to do with warranty regulations blah,blah,blah). Bachman Chevrolet had the car up & running free of charge by 3PM Monday, so pretty good service on their part.
HHR LS Rental
I had a rental HHR LS for one month. It had 600 miles on it with a 26.3 mpg. I turned it in with 1650 miles with a 27.7 mpg. It was peppy,fun and easy to drive. I was never fond of small vehicles but the HHR changed my views. I had plenty of leg room, seats were comfortable. My wife loved driving it.Perfect for groceries, parking at the mall. I plan on buying one next year.
Stylish Ride
Early HHRs had many teething problems; some of them serious. My 2010 model has been trouble free. The car went in for two recall items: ignition switch and power steering, even though I was not experiencing any problems. Neither visit cost me anything. My mileage isn't great - about 22mpg (80% street). I don't use ethanol. A drop of ethanol has about 85% the energy of a drop of gasoline. Not to mention some water content. The car is plenty peppy for me. The A pillars are very thick; take a little getting used to, but the interior is very comfortable. Entry/exit is very easy unlike some cars with a low roofline. I also like the useful cargo area and A/C. There is a little compartment in the middle of the dashboard - very handy. I do my own oil changes and the HHR is the best car for this. The new type oil filter is so neat, no mess. Owners of earlier models have reported transmission problems at around 40K+ miles. I only have 33K miles; no problems yet. So far I'm very happy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Where do I start
bought my 2010 HHR in 2010 went through 3 ignition switches (luckily recalled) then the car Cam Shaft Advance sensor went out. Was told by dealership 680 dollars to repair, reason was there are three and they cannot tell which one went out so they have to replace all three. Power steering issues, started my car and put in reverse the whole front end start lurching and jumping. The cooling fan on a 4 year old car threw a blade and was out of balance 380 dollars. 4 years and here are the issues I have dealt with out of pocket, water pump <-- 350.00 dollars. Alternator 760.00 (they have to remove engine mounts and then insure they do not break the other mounts to replace the alternator. 2 Turn signal switches they fail to turn off (400.00). Master Power window Switch ( would only roll down Driver side window) went to roll down window one morning and heard a pop.....all four windows rolled all the way down no switch was responsive. 189.00 repair. Driving down the road car had no power (on a highway) look down and to do 55 mph I had to have 4800 RPM. Take to dealer. 1789.00 Transmission repair car with ONLY 48,000 miles on it But wait, when this happens to the transmission it messes with your ABS and it starts grinding your car will overheat ABS, Brake Lights and Stability Control System all start flashing. The Air Bag Light comes on intermittently they cannot find issue. The speakers to the stereo work WHEN they want....rears never work now... I do not know about the person who says do not listen to those having issues we are just complaining, well we have a right too.....this POS has cost me in 6 month over 4 thousand dollar. I bought it new...and it has been a ROLLING CATASTROPHE since. I will NEVER buy another GM and H*** will freeze over before I do.....contacted GM and all they wanted to do for me was give me a 500.00 Certificate towards purchasing another GM Catastrophe.....NO WAY!!!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the HHR
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner