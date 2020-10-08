Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR for Sale Near Me
- 147,080 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,900$881 Below Market
Central Maine Motors Chevy Buick - Waterville / Maine
LT w/1LT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Moonroof, LPO, ROOF CROSS RAILS. Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TI SUNROOF, POWER, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, SUNROOF, POWER, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND CLOSE, LPO, ROOF CROSS RAILS. ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 150 lb-ft of torque [202.5 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 playback, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack and 36 cross-band presets (STD). Chevrolet LT w/1LT with CRYSTAL RED METALLIC TINTCOAT exterior and GRAY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6100 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE CarAndDriver.com explains 'Utility wrapped in nifty sheetmetal, spacious rear seat, Panel and SS add extra appeal.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS Central Maine Motors Auto Group has been proudly serving the community since 1935. We do not charge documentation fees, we provide a full tank of gas whether you choose to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle as well as complimentary, lifetime Maine State Inspections. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDB3AS563672
Stock: LCU276B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 56,010 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,984$5,071 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
FOG LAMPS FRONT, TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, BRIGHT CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes bright chrome grille outside mirrors liftgate applique door handles and roof-mounted side rails when equipped with (G63) roof-mounted side rails at an additional charge (Also includes (P08) 16 (40.6 cm) fascia spoke bright chrome wheels.), SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED (All Black finish except when equipped with (B57) Bright Chrome Appearance Package which adds chrome.), LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 playback seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control Radio Data System (RDS) automatic volume TheftLock auxiliary input jack and 36 cross-band presets (STD), GRAY CLOTH SEAT TRIM, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, ENGINE ECOTEC 2.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability uses gasoline or E85 fuel (gasoline: 172 hp [128.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 167 lb-ft of torque [225.5 N-m] @ 4500 rpm; E85: 176 hp [131.2 kW] @ 5800 rpm 170 lb-ft of torque [229.5 N-m] @ 5000 rpm, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE PIONEER PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM with amplified tweeters and rear subwoofer, SEATS FRONT BUCKET includes 60/40 split-folding rear seat (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM (Included and only available with (MX0) 4-speed automatic transmission), SILVER ICE METALLIC, TIRE SPARE includes spare wheel, TIRES P215/55R16 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Privacy Glass, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Telematics, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDV3AS570650
Stock: 5570650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 110,140 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$5,000$889 Below Market
Auto Store - Lockport / New York
MAKE OFFER ** CLEAN CARFAX ** OUT OF STATE HISTORY ** GREAT VALUE ** SALE PRICED ** After the unprecedented popularity of the Chrysler PT Cruiser the bigwigs at GM knew something needed to be done. They could no longer have the retro-minivanesque-station wagon market be dominated solely by one automaker.. so they brought in their best and brightest designers and engineers with decades of combined experience and created their take on the classique American people-mover! Boldly designed to incite memories of yesteryear the Chevy HHR was light years ahead of the time period it mimics! 2.2-liter Ecotec I4 packs a whopping 149 horsepower while still managing to achieve an incredible 30mpg highway with tailwinds! Make sure to keep a tight grip on those reins! Massive interior cabin with an overabundance of headspace means you'll be provided a comfortable ride if nothing else. This HHR has black paint. Your neighbors won't know what to say! Comes fully serviced and NYS Inspected from The Auto Store!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDB3AS578463
Stock: 578463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,880$405 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - A VERY NICE CAR FOR THE MONEY! - SIDE AIRBAGS AND ABS BRAKES - RUNS AWESOME! RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - MP3 CD PLAYER W/ AUX INPUT - FOR ITS AGE ITS IN GREAT SHAPE! - WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDBXAS578587
Stock: DF3312571C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,290$970 Below Market
All Cars - Burnsville / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBAADB9AS555831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,312 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$3,500$681 Below Market
Carbone Hyundai - Yorkville / New York
FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City!, $1,400 below Kelley Blue Book! Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TI... TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System. Chevrolet LT w/1LT with CYBER GRAY METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 playback, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack and 36 cross-band presets (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 150 lb-ft of torque [202.5 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD). MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS RAVE: "Utility wrapped in nifty sheetmetal, spacious rear seat, Panel and SS add extra appeal." -CarAndDriver.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. PRICED TO MOVE: This HHR is priced $1,400 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: Carbone Hyundai is proud to serve the drivers of Utica and Rome with a dedication to incredible customer service, and a wide selection of new Hyundai and pre-owned vehicles. Our team proudly comes to work every day with the goal of meeting your needs and sending you back onto the roads completely satisfied with your experience. We look forward to serving you at Carbone Hyundai. Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDB0AS629594
Stock: J103999K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 121,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$4,995
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2010 Chevrolet HHR LT Sport Wagon, 2.2 Liter DOHC 4 Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, Stereo CD, Premium Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, StabiliTrak, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Seat, Power Windows And Door Locks, Dual Air Bags, Keyless Start, Tilt Wheel, Excellent Commute Vehicle, Runs And Drives Great, Only $4995 Plus Tax, License, Documentation and Smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com .10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDB1AS636618
Stock: 636618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-16-2019
- 140,436 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$3,995$554 Below Market
All Star Kia East - Denham Springs / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDBXAS600913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,438
Expressway Chevrolet Buick GMC - Mount Vernon / Indiana
Gassss saverrrr!!! 32 MPG Hwy*** Optional equipment includes: Spare Tire & Wheel...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBAEDB7AS580279
Stock: AS580279C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 96,037 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$5,995$328 Below Market
Ocean Crest Chevrolet Buick GMC - Warrenton / Oregon
Summary Welcome to the exclusive Ocean Crest Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac online vehicle listings. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Vehicle Details It has lots of cargo space. This 2010 Chevrolet HHR is a great vehicle for families. Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. The performance tuned suspension of it handles great on all turns. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,the Chevrolet HHR won't let you down. This 2010 Chevrolet HHR has an immaculate interior and clean exterior. The interior looks brand new and there is not even a scratch on the paint. This 2010 Chevrolet HHR has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. Our dealership performed a safety and mechanical inspection of this model upon arrival. Smooth clean lines wrap it like silk. It has a ton of curb appeal. There are few comparable vehicles that match this units style and sophistication. This exceptionally comfortable cabin is ideal for long road trips. The first thing you will notice when you sit in the drivers seat is how great the visibility is and how few blind spots there are. Taller drivers and passengers will love the extra leg room included in this spacious cabin. There is plenty of room for the whole family and it's perfect for the long summer road trips.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBAADB4AS596190
Stock: CT1993C1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 157,989 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500
Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia
: HURRY, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Rotate/Balance Tires, 4 Wheel Alignment, Replaced Air Filter, Resurfaced Rotors, Replaced Wiper Blades, PRICE DROP FROM $5,495, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Reliable. AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL. Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TI. TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio Chevrolet LT w/1LT with Silver Ice Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 playback, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack and 36 cross-band presets (STD), ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 150 lb-ft of torque [202.5 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD). EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com explains "Utility wrapped in nifty sheetmetal, spacious rear seat, Panel and SS add extra appeal.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $5,495. VISIT US TODAY: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDB2AS603255
Stock: PM8173B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 128,064 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$3,500
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
LT! 30 MPG! Runs strong! Wow, we have a gorgeous HHR for you! The body is in great shape with a very clean, shiny, stylish, and attractive appearance. I like the smooth, quiet, peppy, reliable, fuel efficient, and sporty ride. The interior is clean with good options. This HHR comes with good tires, front power bucket seats with center console, LT package, CD stereo, auto, air, 2.2 4 cylinder, 4 wheel ABS brakes, stability control, traction control, daytime running lights, rear wiper and defroster, privacy glass, front/side/curtain airbags, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you demand style, quality, fuel economy, reliability, and a great running ride, this beautiful HHR may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDB3AS603359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,683 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,998
CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in UT, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 dealer documentation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDBXAS585281
Stock: 18921642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,177 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,698
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDBXAS535335
Stock: M535335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 102,450 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$6,900
Allen Auto Sales - Paducah / Kentucky
This 2010 Chevrolet HHR 4dr FWD 4dr LT with 1LT features a 2.2L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. The vehicle is Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat with a Black Cloth interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Team at 270-442-2023 or allenautosales@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDB6AS635187
Stock: 635187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 142,882 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$4,495
Cars On 15 - Lake Hopatcong / New Jersey
ONLY 2-OWNERS....RUNS AND LOOKS GREAT..... The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The paint is in great shape and condition. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. This one was well taken care of. Comes with 2 sets of keys.WE SPECIALIZE IN ALL TYPES OF FINANCING Cars On 15 offers all types of financing and all types of warranties. We have over 50 years of combined experience in the USED CAR/FINANCING INDUSTRY. Thank You for looking. and please give us a call with any questions you may have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDB3AS542305
Stock: 2305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,165 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$3,495
Friendship Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
2010 Chevy HHR LS White 164,165 Miles Automatic, 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine, Good Heat and AC Great Car, Good Fuel Mileage, Tons of Room Call or Stop by Today for Your Hassle Free Test Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBAADB8AS530385
Stock: 530385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,232 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$3,495
Friendship Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
2010 Chevy HHR LT Silver 147,232 Miles Automatic, 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine, Good Heat and AC Great Car, Lots of Room, Good MPG'S NADA Clean Retail Value is $3975 Call or Stop By for Your Hassle Free Test Drive No OnSite Financing Options Available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDB7AS571029
Stock: 571029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
