Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR for Sale Near Me

Central Maine Motors Chevy Buick - Waterville / Maine

LT w/1LT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Moonroof, LPO, ROOF CROSS RAILS. Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TI SUNROOF, POWER, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, SUNROOF, POWER, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND CLOSE, LPO, ROOF CROSS RAILS. ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 150 lb-ft of torque [202.5 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 playback, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack and 36 cross-band presets (STD). Chevrolet LT w/1LT with CRYSTAL RED METALLIC TINTCOAT exterior and GRAY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6100 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE CarAndDriver.com explains 'Utility wrapped in nifty sheetmetal, spacious rear seat, Panel and SS add extra appeal.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS Central Maine Motors Auto Group has been proudly serving the community since 1935. We do not charge documentation fees, we provide a full tank of gas whether you choose to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle as well as complimentary, lifetime Maine State Inspections. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNBABDB3AS563672

Stock: LCU276B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020