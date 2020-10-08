Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR for Sale Near Me

Ocean Crest Chevrolet Buick GMC - Warrenton / Oregon

Summary Welcome to the exclusive Ocean Crest Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac online vehicle listings. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Vehicle Details It has lots of cargo space. This 2010 Chevrolet HHR is a great vehicle for families. Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. The performance tuned suspension of it handles great on all turns. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,the Chevrolet HHR won't let you down. This 2010 Chevrolet HHR has an immaculate interior and clean exterior. The interior looks brand new and there is not even a scratch on the paint. This 2010 Chevrolet HHR has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. Our dealership performed a safety and mechanical inspection of this model upon arrival. Smooth clean lines wrap it like silk. It has a ton of curb appeal. There are few comparable vehicles that match this units style and sophistication. This exceptionally comfortable cabin is ideal for long road trips. The first thing you will notice when you sit in the drivers seat is how great the visibility is and how few blind spots there are. Taller drivers and passengers will love the extra leg room included in this spacious cabin. There is plenty of room for the whole family and it's perfect for the long summer road trips.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNBAADB4AS596190

Stock: CT1993C1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020