Consumer Rating
(29)
2010 Chevrolet HHR Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Cushy ride, capable cargo hauler, distinctive styling, SS model's gutsy powertrain and sporty suspension.
  • Underwhelming handling and braking in non-SS models, some interior materials look and feel cheap.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Chevrolet HHR is a good choice for buyers looking for a compact wagon that's practical and distinctively styled. In SS trim, it's even sporty to drive.

Vehicle overview

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. To find proof for that old maxim, you need look no further than the 2010 Chevrolet HHR. When Chevy introduced this compact wagon four years ago, it was clearly hoping to woo buyers away from the well-established and wildly popular Chrysler PT Cruiser. But despite the fact that both vehicles featured similar retro styling cues, the PT's broader range of engine choices and available features made the HHR look like a case of too little, too late.

The HHR's prospects have been improving, though, thanks to thoughtful tweaks over the years. The 2010 model pretty much stands pat, but last year Chevy added several important standard safety features, including stability control, antilock brakes and side curtain airbags. Along with baked-in virtues like a comfortable ride, a versatile interior with up to 63 cubic feet of cargo space and EPA fuel economy estimates as high as 32 mpg highway, these continual improvements have pushed the HHR out from the PT Cruiser's shadow.

Another point in the HHR's favor is that Chevrolet offers it in three distinct models. The regular four-door wagon is by far the biggest seller, but business owners (or ordinary folks who frequently haul bulky items) will want to check out the Panel version, which loses the rear seats and gains windowless rear doors and rear quarter panels. Those looking for a healthy dose of performance along with their practicality can opt for the sporty SS model, which makes the HHR much more fun to drive by virtue of its 260-horsepower turbocharged engine and sport-tuned suspension.

Aside from its PT Cruiser rival, the HHR faces some pretty stiff competition. The modish Kia Soul and Scion xB offer equally eye-catching exteriors, plus similar fuel economy numbers and typically lower MSRPs, and the athletic Honda Fit is better on gas and boasts a more flexible if not quite as commodious interior. The all-new Mazda 3 hatchback can't match the HHR's cargo capacity, but its swoopier styling and superior handling and build quality give it a definite edge with buyers looking for a more refined driving experience. All that said, the 2010 Chevrolet HHR still manages to fill a unique niche in an appealing way, and we think that makes it worth a test-drive.

2010 Chevrolet HHR models

The front-wheel-drive 2010 Chevrolet HHR is available in two different body styles: a traditional four-door, five-passenger wagon and a two-seat Panel van. The Panel van has windowless rear cargo panel doors (they open via remote release), windowless rear quarter panels, cargo floor storage compartments and a rear 40-amp power point for electronic equipment. The wagon is available in three trim levels -- LS, LT and SS -- while the Panel van is available only in LS and LT trims.

The LS base model includes 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, full power accessories, OnStar and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

The midrange LT trim level is actually broken down into two different variants. The 1LT includes upgraded 16-inch wheels, a power driver seat and remote start. The 2LT adds 17-inch chrome alloy wheels, front foglights, color-keyed running boards, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth and a seven-speaker Pioneer audio system with a subwoofer.

The wagon-only SS model comes standard with the base six-speaker stereo (the Pioneer system is optional), but it gains a powerful turbocharged engine, an exclusive sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, unique exterior styling details and two-tone front sport seats and interior trim.

Entry-level LS models offer very few options beyond running boards, a rooftop luggage rack and a rear spoiler. The 1LT features a more extensive list of extra-cost add-ons (many of which are standard on the 2LT), including chrome wheels, a sunroof, foglights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, Bluetooth and a USB port. The Pioneer stereo is optional on both the 1LT and SS. Additionally, the SS can be fitted with an optional Performance Package that includes a limited-slip differential and Brembo front disc brakes.

2010 Highlights

Not much is new for the 2010 Chevy HHR this year other than an optional rearview camera (late availability). Also, the HHR Panel is no longer available in SS trim.

Performance & mpg

HHR buyers can choose from three different engines. Entry-level LS and midrange 1LT models get a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 155 hp and 150 pound-feet of torque. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder good for 172 hp and 167 lb-ft of torque is standard on the 2LT and available as an option on the 1LT. Both engines come mated to your choice of a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic.

Under the hood of the sportier SS version is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that cranks out a healthy 260 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque when paired with the standard five-speed manual gearbox. Those numbers drop off to 250 hp and 222 lb-ft when the engine is fitted with the optional four-speed automatic.

EPA fuel economy ratings for the base model's 2.2-liter engine come in at an impressive 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with the manual transmission (22/30/25 with the automatic). Opt for the 2.4-liter engine and you'll see those numbers drop just a tad to 21 city/30 highway and 24 combined (22/29/24 with the auto). Considering the extra performance the HHR SS powertrain offers, its turbocharged engine is surprisingly fuel-efficient, with EPA numbers of 21/29/24 mpg when mated to the five-speed manual (19/29/23 with the auto).

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2010 Chevy HHR includes antilock front disc/rear drum brakes on LS and LT models and antilock four-wheel discs on the SS. Stability control and side curtain airbags are also standard, though front seat side-impact airbags aren't offered. GM's OnStar telematics system is also standard across the HHR model lineup.

Despite the absence of those side-impact airbags up front, the HHR earned top five-star ratings for both front- and side impacts in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also gave the HHR its highest "Good" rating for frontal-offset impacts, but only an Acceptable rating (second-highest) for side impacts.

Driving

The driving experience for the 2010 Chevrolet HHR depends largely on the model in question. The softer suspensions found on mainstream LS and LT versions deliver a cushy ride over rough roads but soggy handling during spirited driving. The electric power steering system feels numb, and braking performance from the front disc/rear drum setup leaves a lot to be desired, especially when it comes to straight-line stability during panic stops. Both non-turbocharged engines sound coarse when revved hard, though the larger 2.4-liter is notably more energetic.

The HHR SS is another story altogether with its potent turbo engine, superior four-wheel disc brakes and firmer suspension tuning. The steering is noticeably quicker than that of the base model, even though it still feels a bit vague. Note that the SS's engine output is reduced by 10 hp and a significant 38 lb-ft of torque if you go with the automatic transmission. In any form, though, the SS is a lot of fun to drive compared with its less sporting siblings, and fuel economy remains quite good.

Interior

The 2010 Chevrolet HHR also gets high marks for its attractive and unusually quiet passenger cabin. Both front and rear-seat passengers have ample head- and legroom. The standard cloth seats are comfortable enough, though we found the better-bolstered optional leather seats to be noticeably more supportive. Folding down the front passenger seat and 60/40-split rear seatbacks creates an ample 63 cubic feet of cargo room and a flat load surface.

The gauges are easy to see, and the stereo and climate controls are intuitive. Outward visibility is very good on wagon models, though the same can't be said for the glass-deprived Panel version. The most significant downside is the relatively cheap look and feel of some of the interior plastics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet HHR.

5(69%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.4
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Chevy building good cars again.
teachweber,10/22/2011
A solid, tight car/truckette. Handling better than my MiniCooper S except for turning radius but then that should be obvious. My fuel mileage hovers around 28/29 mpg while my little truckette is faster than most V-8s I owned nothing but Chevy's until I was 35 years old. Then strayed for 20 years. Back again with this great little truck. Love retro and this vehicle is true to that while being very reliable.
I love my car and you will too!
Jumpinghorse210,11/08/2015
Panel LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
Don't be fooled by all the negative reviews about the HHR, I would say this has a lot to do with voluntary response. A few people had such a terrible time with this car that they felt compelled to respond. This doesn't happen often when people have a positive reaction to something (go figure). My HHR was the first new-ish car I had ever purchased. I got an excellent deal at the dealership; a silver 2010 Chevy HHR LT 2.4L with 35k miles for $11,500 in Dec of 2012. I got the 1 year 100k warranty along with it. After driving in a 1988 Chevy Celebrity for two years it was like a dream. During my first few months there was a recall for my power steering motor and I just took it over to the dealership and had it fixed in a couple hours. Easy-peasy. I'll talk about the negatives first to get them out of the way. Firstly, it does have very big blindspots. I did have to purchase those additional circular mirrors you put in the corner of your side-view mirrors for some additional help merging and parking. The view out of the front is very square and small, not like a normal 4-door sedan where the windshield is rather large. Something you have to get used to and is not for everyone. Again, I'm very small so the small windshield doesn't bother me. The one feature I always wished it had was a USB for my IPhone. It would be cool to be able to charge my phone AND play my music simultaneously but honestly the auxiliary port has been a perfectly good substitute. I would say considering the kind of gas mileage most 4cyl are getting today (2012-2014 models) the HHR does leave something to be desired in MPG. Right now I get 22/30 and I think the new Chevy Cruise gets up to 36 freeway or something like that. In terms of engine performance it is only a 4cyl 2.4L so the acceleration leaves something to be desired. No wonder. Other than that it has been smooth sailing, my favorite part about this car is that it is easy to keep maintenance up at home like a lot of Chevys. I changed my own brake pads, changed my own oil (after the warranty expired) etc, during the summer and during the winter just took it in if necessary. I even put new rotors on at 50k and it was a snap. Being a very small lady this says something. Parts are very cheap for this guy. Also keep in mind I've put A LOT of miles on this bad boy. I've had it for three years and I just hit 85k (yikes) and it still runs like a dream. Otherwise I made many long trips with this car, even took it to Florida and back a couple times. Space-wise I LOVE it. I have been moving once a year for the past 5 years and with this car I could comfortably pack all of my furniture and make one MAYBE two trips, no UHaul needed. I was also always the one driving a group road trips because my car was the most comfortable for 4 or 5 people. Winter driving: I was basically Santa driving his flying sleigh through the snow. Enough said. I really can't think of anything I genuinely didn't like about this car. I feel like most of the people who complain about performance didn't properly maintain their car so boo-hoo on them. At 85k, with proper maintinence, I can't even tell if my car is on sometimes it runs so quietly. I haven't even had to bother getting a tune-up because I have the 100k spark plugs etc. My brother owns a 2008 HHR and his still runs excellent at 130k. Of course he has had to replace his suspension which was expected but it was only 650 bucks. The only weird thing about the 08' is that the window buttons are on the center console. No idea why but mine is normal so who cares. Long story short, if you are trying to decide whether to get this or a normal sedan, get the HHR. It has so much utility and is just overall just a great little easy-keeper car. I have every intention of driving this car until it can't run anymore.
One of the Best Vehicles I've Ever Owned
VictorySpeedway,04/18/2010
I ordered a 2010 HHR SS with the AA5 (no rear quarter windows), sound system, performance package. I am blown away by the performance. It'll do 150 mph. I've had it up to 118, and it wasn't even breathing hard. It handles "as if on rails." Seats are very comfortable, even on long trips, and I make many of those. It has enough space for all my equipment. Sound system is good, not great. I would install a custom stereo system on my next vehicle. The factory tires are wearing like iron. But the best feature of all is the mileage - I'm averaging 28.5 mpg. All in all, it is almost the perfect vehicle.
HHR...road warrior
fordguy63,09/29/2012
We bought this car for my wife in 2010 (new). The only problem we've had is with the ignition switch, which got stuck in the ON position & the car would not shut off. This happened on a Sunday afternoon & onstar was spectacularly unhelpful. The operator told us to find a shop that was open & go there, then sent us to Honda dealer which was closing by the time we got there (5pm). We finally had the running car disabled & towed to Bachman Chevrolet, per Onstar's instructions. (something to do with warranty regulations blah,blah,blah). Bachman Chevrolet had the car up & running free of charge by 3PM Monday, so pretty good service on their part.
See all 29 reviews of the 2010 Chevrolet HHR
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
