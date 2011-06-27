  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Express Van Consumer Reviews

True Lemons

Fred, 11/20/2018
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
Bought three new 2017 GMC vans to replace existing Ford vans for business. They have been in the shop for warranty work and recalls a total of 12 times in the last year. If it wasn't for the fact that I don't like the new Ford Transit vans I would have stuck with Ford. Don't buy a lemon if you don't need too!

You’d never guess it’s a 2018!

Arman AhSomething, 06/30/2018
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
The only reason I’m giving this a one star is because I can’t give a zero. The worst vehicle I’ve ever ridden in or driven... The suspension is pathetic, it feels like you’re riding in a bouncy house. The entire interior is made of cheap cheap plastics AND when you get in, it literally feels like a car from the late 1980s or early 1990s. I cannot wrap my head around this being a 2018 model car and how the people at GM are ok with selling this piece of junk. Is brand image protection not a thing anymore?? I ride (and sometimes drive) this thing on my carpool/vanpool to work, 25 miles each way so I have extensive experience. Test drive a Ford Transit before even considering this POS.

