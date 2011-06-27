Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Express Diesel
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,895*
Total Cash Price
$24,186
LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,537*
Total Cash Price
$24,872
Express Van
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,881*
Total Cash Price
$17,496
LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$56,252*
Total Cash Price
$23,500
LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$56,663*
Total Cash Price
$23,671
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,060*
Total Cash Price
$17,153
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,702*
Total Cash Price
$17,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Diesel LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$5,639
|Maintenance
|$1,785
|$1,586
|$2,899
|$620
|$3,601
|$10,492
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,331
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,590
|Financing
|$1,300
|$1,046
|$776
|$484
|$175
|$3,780
|Depreciation
|$6,353
|$2,160
|$1,901
|$1,685
|$1,512
|$13,611
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,925
|$10,252
|$11,298
|$8,801
|$11,618
|$57,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Diesel LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$5,799
|Maintenance
|$1,836
|$1,631
|$2,981
|$638
|$3,703
|$10,789
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,369
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,636
|Financing
|$1,337
|$1,076
|$798
|$497
|$180
|$3,887
|Depreciation
|$6,534
|$2,221
|$1,955
|$1,733
|$1,554
|$13,997
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,376
|$10,543
|$11,619
|$9,051
|$11,948
|$59,537
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$768
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$4,079
|Maintenance
|$1,291
|$1,148
|$2,097
|$449
|$2,605
|$7,590
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$963
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,151
|Financing
|$940
|$757
|$561
|$350
|$126
|$2,735
|Depreciation
|$4,596
|$1,563
|$1,375
|$1,219
|$1,093
|$9,846
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,520
|$7,416
|$8,173
|$6,367
|$8,405
|$41,881
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Van LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$5,479
|Maintenance
|$1,734
|$1,541
|$2,817
|$603
|$3,499
|$10,194
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,545
|Financing
|$1,263
|$1,017
|$754
|$470
|$170
|$3,673
|Depreciation
|$6,173
|$2,099
|$1,847
|$1,637
|$1,469
|$13,225
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,473
|$9,961
|$10,978
|$8,552
|$11,289
|$56,252
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Van LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$1,747
|$1,552
|$2,837
|$607
|$3,525
|$10,269
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,303
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,557
|Financing
|$1,272
|$1,024
|$759
|$473
|$171
|$3,700
|Depreciation
|$6,218
|$2,114
|$1,860
|$1,649
|$1,479
|$13,321
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,586
|$10,034
|$11,058
|$8,614
|$11,371
|$56,663
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$3,999
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$1,125
|$2,056
|$440
|$2,554
|$7,441
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$944
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,128
|Financing
|$922
|$742
|$550
|$343
|$124
|$2,681
|Depreciation
|$4,506
|$1,532
|$1,348
|$1,195
|$1,072
|$9,653
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,294
|$7,271
|$8,013
|$6,242
|$8,240
|$41,060
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$4,159
|Maintenance
|$1,317
|$1,170
|$2,138
|$458
|$2,656
|$7,739
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$982
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,173
|Financing
|$959
|$772
|$572
|$357
|$129
|$2,788
|Depreciation
|$4,686
|$1,593
|$1,402
|$1,243
|$1,115
|$10,039
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,746
|$7,562
|$8,334
|$6,492
|$8,570
|$42,702
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Express in Virginia is:not available
