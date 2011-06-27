Used 2006 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$26,185
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,185
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,185
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,185
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,185
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
$26,185
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,185
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
$26,185
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,185
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,185
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,185
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track67.8 in.
$26,185
Front track67.8 in.
Curb weight5892 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place204.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2708 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$26,185
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Yellow
  • Green
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Tangier Orange
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Bronzemist
  • Light Stellar Blue
  • Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Madrid Red
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Medium Dark Pewter, premium cloth
  • Medium Dark Pewter, vinyl
  • Neutral, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,185
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,185
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,185
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
