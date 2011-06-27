Used 2001 Chevrolet Express Van Consumer Reviews

Excellent product LJRacing91 , 10/13/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this van from the original owner in May of '08 at 105k miles. Have put almost 40k miles on it since that time, as I drive hotshot. It has never left me hanging, and aside from the chronic taillight problem, valve guide seals, and an alternator, it's been problem free. It hauls 3000lbs of payload easily, and has the ability to haul 3 full size pallets (12' total!). The seats are excellent for long trips, as I go out of town/state regularly. Would definitely recommend this van for work of any kind. An excellent hauler with plenty of power, and a stable ride, even with 3000lbs in the back. It doesn't drift or float. Keep it maintained and it will go forever. Report Abuse

Fix my seats & it's ready for next owner what a soccer van! , 05/26/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Four kids each with his own space; we couldn't be happier. Great layout inside and all the geegaws kept the kids quiet while we talked. Easy to drive. We made long trips with cargo packed in the rear and everybody well pleased. This car was targeted at us, and we loved it. Report Abuse

It's paid for so don't laugh. firefightingfool , 10/24/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my van. My wife hates it. (Due to the consumption of fuel, along with the price of fuel.) I upgraded from an Chevy Astro. The room, the entertainment system, the handling, the styling, the aggressive motor, the storage room behind the rear seat, the duel A/C. I can go on forever. The only drawback is the fuel economy, which I really don't mind, because the entire family can travel in comfort. I bought my van with 29,000 miles and I currently have just over 93,000 miles. When it comes to repairs, I've needed to replace my starter, alternator and battery. With regular maintenance my vehicle has been superb. Report Abuse

Ship of the highway timyak , 06/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We had an Astro and it still didn't handle the towing that this beast does. We got the LT to get more storage room and still tow our camper thru the mountains when needed. The kids enjoy the space and the entertainment system. So far this is a great vehicle and compared to the Astro, the quality is much better. I also really like the modular seats that can be interchanged all over the van. One of my passengers was 6'4" and he was amazed at the room in the back seats. Report Abuse