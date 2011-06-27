Used 2001 Chevrolet Express Van Consumer Reviews
Excellent product
I purchased this van from the original owner in May of '08 at 105k miles. Have put almost 40k miles on it since that time, as I drive hotshot. It has never left me hanging, and aside from the chronic taillight problem, valve guide seals, and an alternator, it's been problem free. It hauls 3000lbs of payload easily, and has the ability to haul 3 full size pallets (12' total!). The seats are excellent for long trips, as I go out of town/state regularly. Would definitely recommend this van for work of any kind. An excellent hauler with plenty of power, and a stable ride, even with 3000lbs in the back. It doesn't drift or float. Keep it maintained and it will go forever.
Fix my seats & it's ready for next owner
Four kids each with his own space; we couldn't be happier. Great layout inside and all the geegaws kept the kids quiet while we talked. Easy to drive. We made long trips with cargo packed in the rear and everybody well pleased. This car was targeted at us, and we loved it.
It's paid for so don't laugh.
I love my van. My wife hates it. (Due to the consumption of fuel, along with the price of fuel.) I upgraded from an Chevy Astro. The room, the entertainment system, the handling, the styling, the aggressive motor, the storage room behind the rear seat, the duel A/C. I can go on forever. The only drawback is the fuel economy, which I really don't mind, because the entire family can travel in comfort. I bought my van with 29,000 miles and I currently have just over 93,000 miles. When it comes to repairs, I've needed to replace my starter, alternator and battery. With regular maintenance my vehicle has been superb.
Ship of the highway
We had an Astro and it still didn't handle the towing that this beast does. We got the LT to get more storage room and still tow our camper thru the mountains when needed. The kids enjoy the space and the entertainment system. So far this is a great vehicle and compared to the Astro, the quality is much better. I also really like the modular seats that can be interchanged all over the van. One of my passengers was 6'4" and he was amazed at the room in the back seats.
Better in the long run
We have now owned this vehicle for more than 4 years. We are having the same experiences with the seat levers breaking but other than that it is a real workhorse. We are now towing a 4400 lb camper with it and it is doing marvelously. Sure the gas mileage stinks but it's solid mechanically. The driver side sun visor has been replaced 4 times and it's still falling apart. The kids love the van and for long trips, that's really important. We even use it to transport half of my son's basketball team to games.
