Used 1997 Chevrolet Express Features & Specs

1997 Chevrolet Express Features & Specs
|Overview
Engine Type
Gas
|Gas
|Gas
Transmission
4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
Drive Type
Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
Cylinders
V8
|V8
|V8
Combined MPG
no
14
no
Drivetrain
Drive type
Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
Transmission
4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)
0/0 mi.
372.0/527.0 mi.
0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity
31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
Fuel type
Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
no
12/17 mpg
no
Combined MPG
no
14
no
Engine
Torque
325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size
5.7 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
Horsepower
245 hp @ 4600 rpm
|245 hp @ 4600 rpm
|245 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle
53.5 ft.
53.4 ft.
53.5 ft.
Base engine type
Gas
|Gas
|Gas
Cylinders
V8
|V8
|V8
Safety
head airbags
Not available
|Not available
|Not available
side-mounted airbags
Not available
|Not available
|Not available
Front Seats
Front head room
39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
Front leg room
41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
Front hip room
63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
Front shoulder room
68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room
38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
Rear hip Room
55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
Rear leg room
38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room
57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
Measurements
Length
238.7 in.
|238.7 in.
|238.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity
6000 lbs.
4500 lbs.
6000 lbs.
Curb weight
6142 lbs.
6008 lbs.
6142 lbs.
Gross weight
9500 lbs.
|9500 lbs.
|9500 lbs.
Ground clearance
8.5 in.
8.0 in.
8.5 in.
Height
82.1 in.
81.3 in.
82.1 in.
Wheel base
155.0 in.
|155.0 in.
|155.0 in.
Width
79.2 in.
|79.2 in.
|79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
