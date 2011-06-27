Used 1997 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $4,994
2001 Chevrolet Express 350081,542 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2001 chevrolet express passanger drive great!!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39RX11220008
Stock: A200314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2002 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT142,243 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2002 CHEVROLET EXPRESS G1500 PASSENGER VAN: THIS IS A VERY NICE VAN WITH 3RD ROW SEATING, LEATHER, BOSE STEREO, TV, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, REAR BARN DOORS, 5.3L VORTEC MOTOR WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER MIRRORS/LOCKS/SEATS, VERY NICE SHAPE AND IT IS READY FOR LOTS MORE DRIVING. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES LLC 3728 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 TUE-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-6PM 509-934-1106 WE FINANCE OAC CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADE INS ARE WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE PLEASE LEAVE PHONE NUMBER CHEVY EXPRESS LT, FULL SIZE VAN, G-1500,GMC ACADIA, SUV, GMC YUKON, SLE, GMC DANALI, CHEVY TAHOE, SUV, 4 DOOR SUV GMC, SIERRA, GMC SONOMA, AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFG65R521133941
Stock: 133941A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$10,787
2003 Chevrolet Express 350085,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Thornton Buick GMC - Carrollton / Georgia
Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, DEALERSHIP INSPECTED, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, ABS brakes. Thank you for considering this beautiful 2003 Chevrolet Express Van G3500 finished in stunning Summit White with Medium Dark Pewter w/Custom Cloth Seat Trim.Odometer is 79852 miles below market average!We are your premier Carrollton, GA Buick and GMC dealership. John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. Is family owned, and it is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We also proudly serve Douglasville Buick and GMC customers. Whether you're searching for a new or used car near Douglasville or Bremen, researching financing options, or looking for a quick quote on a car, truck, or SUV, the friendly, yet professional staff at our Carrollton Buick dealership is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We are proud to serve Bremen Buick customers. We have served as your premier Buick and GMC dealer for the entire West Georgia area for over 45 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Alarm, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U831150693
Stock: LG836A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $7,489
2004 Chevrolet Express 2500117,223 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shottenkirk Toyota - Quincy / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Sandalwood Metallic 2004 Chevrolet Express Van G2500HD LS RWD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI All new vehicles come standard with Shottenkirk Customer Care. Includes Tire and Wheel Repair, Dent and Ding Repair, Front Windshield Repair. Plus Key Replacement! Extra value for our customers on new vehicles, compliments of your Shottenkirk Automotive. Shottenkirk Toyota of Quincy,Illinois has been serving the needs of Tri-State motorists for years. Offering top notch new and used Toyota sales,service,and parts in a friendly environment that puts a premium on service,not prices! We're proud to be a primary destination for Toyota shoppers from Jacksonville,Springfield,Carthage,Il.,Hannibal,Kirksville,Troy,St.Louis,Columbia,Mo.,And the Mt.Pleasant,Keokuk,Farmington,Fort Madison,Iowa areas. Whether you visit us to buy a new Toyota like a Camry,Corolla,Rav4,Venza,Highlander,Sequoia,Prius,Tacoma,Tundra,Yaris,4Runner,and Sienna or an used Toyota ,or to get service for your existing vehicle,you'll get the same impeccable service. We have an outstanding reputation for quality and a no-hassle buying experience.You may also visit us at Shottenkirk Toyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Express 2500 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Alarm, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAGG25U741178739
Stock: T18287A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $4,995
2004 Chevrolet Express 3500152,438 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Alarm, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U541103672
Stock: 41103672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $7,960
2005 Chevrolet Express 3500191,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Summit White 2005 Chevrolet Express Van G3500 15-Passenger *6.0L V8, *REAR AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT, *POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *CRUISE CONTROL / TILT WHEEL, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Alarm.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U751216489
Stock: BX7714A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $4,995
2005 Chevrolet Express 3500218,200 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RT Motorsports - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Alarm, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U651106212
Stock: 5134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,499Great Deal | $5,342 below market
2019 Chevrolet Express LT 350018,291 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bommarito Toyota - Hazelwood / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. 2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger Summit White RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.3L V6 ONE-OWNER, 12 SEATER PASSENGER VAN HERE WITH BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AND SO MUCH MORE!!! GREAT FOR YOUR BUSINESS OR LARGE FAMILIES! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!. Odometer is 7988 miles below market average! Sale price does not include $199 dealer fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFP9K1303123
Stock: G2599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,995Great Deal | $4,268 below market
2019 Chevrolet Express LT 35005,930 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG1K1268710
Stock: 3268710D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $16,590Great Deal | $4,937 below market
2014 Chevrolet Express LS 350032,767 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fitzgerald Chevrolet - Frederick / Maryland
"2014 Summit White Chevrolet Express 3500 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel LT You will love our NO HAGGLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FG6E1188028
Stock: LL44520B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- $18,999Great Deal | $4,424 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350027,267 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3942 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGMFP2J1309486
Stock: O308506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $22,900Great Deal | $2,872 below market
Certified 2019 Chevrolet Express LT 35009,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phillips Chevrolet - Frankfort / Illinois
GM Certified, 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE, Auto Check - Accident free, Back up camera, Fully serviced and ready to go, Great condition, Remaining factory warranty, Save Big!!, Like new, Low miles, No added Certification fees, Express 3500 LT Passenger, Extended Passenger Van. Certified. Summit White 2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.3L V6Odometer is 18329 miles below market average!Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateWith the internet today, a great value shouldn't be hard to find. Here at Phillips Chevrolet we do the research for you. We monitor the market daily to ensure our customers are getting the best value achievable. We price all of our vehicles to make the buying process as simple and easy as possible. Our internet prices are just one factor that makes us the #1, #2, and out to be the #3 Chevrolet dealerships in Illinois. The #1 Chevy dealership in Illinois is conveniently located just a few miles south of I-80 at 9700 West Lincoln Highway, the corner of Rt. 30 and La Grange road, in Frankfort, IL 60423. Phillips Chevrolet has been family owned and operated since 1968. We strive to improve and serve our communities. We look forward to helping you become part of the Phillips Chevrolet family too! Call 866-469-9000 today to schedule your test drive!.Payment is 84 mo. @ 4.9 apr to qualified buyers. $14.12 per 1,000 borrowed payments 1,000 dwn + tax, title, lic. & Doc $300.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFP6K1306531
Stock: T18013
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $16,990Great Deal | $4,184 below market
2019 Chevrolet Express LT 350027,699 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avis Car Sales West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4941 miles below market average! Backup Camera, Buy with Confidence! AVIS CERTIFIED 170 Point Inspection!, CLEAN AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, ONE OWNER VEHICLE!, Remainder of FACTORY WARRANTY!, LOW MILES, 12-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-4 Seating Config), 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Console w/Swing Out Storage Bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power-Adjustable Black Outside Heated Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear air conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Sliding Passenger-Side Door, Theft Alarm Notification, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps. Certified. Certification Program Details: Avis Certified vehicles all have a 170 point inspection performed by ASE mechanics. They also are recall free, one owner and have powertrain warranty covering the vehicles for 12 months/ 12,000 miles at no additional charge. Additional balance of original factory limited warranty may also apply.Summit White 2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.3L V6** Prices do not include tax, tag, title fees, and $799 dealer documentation fee.Avis Car Sales, Buying a Car Made Better because We Try Harder! Our Avis Certified vehicles come with a 12mo/12k mile limited warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions, and Trade-ins are welcome. Low Low No Haggle Pricing!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFP8K1180267
Stock: 90085376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $17,790Great Deal | $3,664 below market
2019 Chevrolet Express LT 350030,741 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avis Car Sales West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1498 miles below market average! Backup Camera, Buy with Confidence! AVIS CERTIFIED 170 Point Inspection!, CLEAN AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, ONE OWNER VEHICLE!, Remainder of FACTORY WARRANTY!, Power Package, LOW MILES, 12-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-4 Seating Config), 3rd row seats: bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console w/Swing Out Storage Bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power-Adjustable Black Outside Heated Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear air conditioning, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Sliding Passenger-Side Door, Theft Alarm Notification, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps. Certified. Certification Program Details: Avis Certified vehicles all have a 170 point inspection performed by ASE mechanics. They also are recall free, one owner and have powertrain warranty covering the vehicles for 12 months/ 12,000 miles at no additional charge. Additional balance of original factory limited warranty may also apply.Summit White 2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel** Prices do not include tax, tag, title fees, and $799 dealer documentation fee.Avis Car Sales, Buying a Car Made Better because We Try Harder! Our Avis Certified vehicles come with a 12mo/12k mile limited warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions, and Trade-ins are welcome. Low Low No Haggle Pricing!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG1K1144422
Stock: 85822096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $16,990Great Deal | $4,399 below market
2019 Chevrolet Express LT 350035,447 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avis Car Sales West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Backup Camera, Buy with Confidence! AVIS CERTIFIED 170 Point Inspection!, CLEAN AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, ONE OWNER VEHICLE!, Remainder of FACTORY WARRANTY!, Power Package, LOW NO HAGGLE PRICING!, LOW MILES, 15-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Config), 3rd row seats: bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Console w/Swing Out Storage Bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear air conditioning, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote Keyless Entry, Security system, Sliding Passenger-Side Door, Theft Alarm Notification, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps. Certified. Certification Program Details: Avis Certified vehicles all have a 170 point inspection performed by ASE mechanics. They also are recall free, one owner and have powertrain warranty covering the vehicles for 12 months/ 12,000 miles at no additional charge. Additional balance of original factory limited warranty may also apply.Summit White 2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel** Prices do not include tax, tag, title fees, and $799 dealer documentation fee.Avis Car Sales, Buying a Car Made Better because We Try Harder! Our Avis Certified vehicles come with a 12mo/12k mile limited warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions, and Trade-ins are welcome. Low Low No Haggle Pricing!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG3K1175090
Stock: 86052551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $12,991Great Deal | $3,647 below market
2017 Chevrolet Express LT 250084,486 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger RWD 2500 135" LT..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGFFG8H1104215
Stock: X104215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $18,243Great Deal | $3,535 below market
2019 Chevrolet Express LT 350030,670 milesDelivery available*
Miami Lakes Automall - Miami Lakes / Florida
Dealer Home Services Interested InVideo WalkaroundTest Drive at HomeLocal Home Delivery1 OWNER! CLEAN CAR FAX! 15 PASSENGER SEATING!!!, 2 Speakers, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps. Summit White 2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.3L V6All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer's safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you're interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFP4K1190360
Stock: CP3262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- $20,000Great Deal | $3,749 below market
2019 Chevrolet Express LT 350028,813 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zeigler Chevrolet Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Summit White Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/.â This vehicle has been professionally cleaned and disinfected for your protectionâ We accept all offers and approve most! Call us today to schedule your test drive! Tax, Title, Licensing, and Fees not included. Appointments are highly recommended 847-230-4209. see dealer for details. please keep in mind our inventory changes daily.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG3K1273410
Stock: S5528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020