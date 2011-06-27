Close

Phillips Chevrolet - Frankfort / Illinois

GM Certified, 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE, Auto Check - Accident free, Back up camera, Fully serviced and ready to go, Great condition, Remaining factory warranty, Save Big!!, Like new, Low miles, No added Certification fees, Express 3500 LT Passenger, Extended Passenger Van. Certified. Summit White 2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.3L V6Odometer is 18329 miles below market average!Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateWith the internet today, a great value shouldn't be hard to find. Here at Phillips Chevrolet we do the research for you. We monitor the market daily to ensure our customers are getting the best value achievable. We price all of our vehicles to make the buying process as simple and easy as possible. Our internet prices are just one factor that makes us the #1, #2, and out to be the #3 Chevrolet dealerships in Illinois. The #1 Chevy dealership in Illinois is conveniently located just a few miles south of I-80 at 9700 West Lincoln Highway, the corner of Rt. 30 and La Grange road, in Frankfort, IL 60423. Phillips Chevrolet has been family owned and operated since 1968. We strive to improve and serve our communities. We look forward to helping you become part of the Phillips Chevrolet family too! Call 866-469-9000 today to schedule your test drive!.Payment is 84 mo. @ 4.9 apr to qualified buyers. $14.12 per 1,000 borrowed payments 1,000 dwn + tax, title, lic. & Doc $300.00.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GAZGPFP6K1306531

Stock: T18013

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-07-2020