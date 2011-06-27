Used 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Features & Specs
|Overview
See Express Cargo Inventory
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Torque
|525 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 3100 rpm
|Turning circle
|49.2 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Cold Climate Package w/Auxiliary Heat Generator
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|Power Package
|yes
|Express Access Enhanced Lighting Package
|yes
|Chrome Appearance Package
|yes
|Fixed Glass Full-Body Window Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|mast antenna
|yes
|2 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|front door pockets
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Bulkhead Divider w/Door
|yes
|Security Screen Package
|yes
|Driver Seat Only
|yes
|Auxiliary Rear Heater
|yes
|Radio Provisions Delete
|yes
|AM/FM Radio
|yes
|Power Door Locks
|yes
|Rear Floor Covering Delete
|yes
|Air Conditioning Delete
|yes
|Brake Warning Indicator
|yes
|6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
|yes
|AM/FM Radio w/CD Player
|yes
|Power Windows and Door Locks
|yes
|Outside Temperature Display
|yes
|Rear Window Defogger
|yes
|Bluetooth for Phone
|yes
|Remote Keyless Entry
|yes
|Manual Day/Night Inside Rearview Mirror
|yes
|Auxiliary Lighting
|yes
|Trim Panel Delete
|yes
|Auxiliary Heat Generator
|yes
|Audio System w/Navigation
|yes
|Tilt-Steering Wheel and Cruise Control
|yes
|Deluxe Engine Cover Console
|yes
|OnStar
|yes
|Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
|yes
|Vinyl Sunshade
|yes
|Custom Cloth Front Bucket Seats
|yes
|Rear Air Conditioning
|yes
|Bulkhead Divider
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|68.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|65.5 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Rear Park Assist
|yes
|Removable Roof Rack
|yes
|Spare Tire Delete
|yes
|Body-Colored Rear Trim Halo
|yes
|White Painted Wheels
|yes
|Molded Assist Steps
|yes
|Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass
|yes
|Fixed Glass on Rear Doors
|yes
|Sliding Passenger-Side Cargo Door
|yes
|Dual-Note Horn
|yes
|Swing-Out Rear Cargo Door Windows
|yes
|Swing Out Ladder Rack
|yes
|Front and Rear Chrome Bumpers
|yes
|Swing-Out Rear Side Door and Rear Door Window Glass
|yes
|Chrome Wheel Center Caps
|yes
|Trailer Wiring
|yes
|Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment
|yes
|Heated Power Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Antenna Equipment
|yes
|Fixed Glass on Rear Doors and Side Cargo Doors
|yes
|Heated Power Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicators
|yes
|Fixed Glass on Rear Doors and Right Side
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Front track
|67.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|270.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5291 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8600 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|239.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|3287 lbs.
|Length
|224.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.1 in.
|Height
|81.5 in.
|Wheel base
|135.0 in.
|Width
|79.2 in.
|Rear track
|67.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|LT245/75R E tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Express Cargo
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,200
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic