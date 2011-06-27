  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express Cargo
  4. Used 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Express Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,200
See Express Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Torque525 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 3100 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,200
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Cold Climate Package w/Auxiliary Heat Generatoryes
Smoker's Packageyes
Power Packageyes
Express Access Enhanced Lighting Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Fixed Glass Full-Body Window Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,200
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,200
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Bulkhead Divider w/Dooryes
Security Screen Packageyes
Driver Seat Onlyyes
Auxiliary Rear Heateryes
Radio Provisions Deleteyes
AM/FM Radioyes
Power Door Locksyes
Rear Floor Covering Deleteyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
Brake Warning Indicatoryes
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjusteryes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Power Windows and Door Locksyes
Outside Temperature Displayyes
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Bluetooth for Phoneyes
Remote Keyless Entryyes
Manual Day/Night Inside Rearview Mirroryes
Auxiliary Lightingyes
Trim Panel Deleteyes
Auxiliary Heat Generatoryes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Tilt-Steering Wheel and Cruise Controlyes
Deluxe Engine Cover Consoleyes
OnStaryes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
Vinyl Sunshadeyes
Custom Cloth Front Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Air Conditioningyes
Bulkhead Divideryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,200
low fuel level warningyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Rear Park Assistyes
Removable Roof Rackyes
Spare Tire Deleteyes
Body-Colored Rear Trim Haloyes
White Painted Wheelsyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glassyes
Fixed Glass on Rear Doorsyes
Sliding Passenger-Side Cargo Dooryes
Dual-Note Hornyes
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Door Windowsyes
Swing Out Ladder Rackyes
Front and Rear Chrome Bumpersyes
Swing-Out Rear Side Door and Rear Door Window Glassyes
Chrome Wheel Center Capsyes
Trailer Wiringyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
Heated Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
Antenna Equipmentyes
Fixed Glass on Rear Doors and Side Cargo Doorsyes
Heated Power Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicatorsyes
Fixed Glass on Rear Doors and Right Sideyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity270.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5291 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place239.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3287 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height81.5 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Neutral, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,200
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,200
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Express Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles