Used 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

WOW wow 360K , 12/17/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful All I can say is 360K with no troubles. Engine/ trans /brakes/ electrical all exceptionally reliable. I am religious about maintenance and clean fluids which I believe has paid off. Drives great and very comfortable with seat mounted arm rests and cruise. I would consider no other after the service this vehicle has given me. This vehicle is a 2500, 4.8, 480el, semi floating 8 bolt axle, extended wheel base. It is worked everyday hauling hardwood flooring.

A good van. Happy Owner , 12/29/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful For a van it handled well and was very comfortable to drive. Overall excellent reliability. A few glitches in the side door hinges and with a couple of the interior lights. Fuel economy varied dramatically by driving habits. Ranged from 12 to 22 mpg city to highway. Drivetrain reliability was excellent, with minimal expenses for maintenance or repairs in about 50K miles.

Mike's cargo van Mike , 11/15/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I own a 2005, but the 08' is identical. I own a carpet cleaning business and the van has 1 ton+ of equipment mounted inside. It has had perfect reliability. The Ford is a very old design. The Sprinter was weird, expensive, and underpowered. It also wouldn't fit in my garage. I cheaped out & didn't get PW/PM/PL. Get the power accessories as walking around to unlock the doors is a pain! I think for the money this is by far the best cargo van. One gripe: GM seems to tune their gen-2 small-block V8's for power rather than low-rpm torque. I have the 4.8 w/3.73 axle. With all the weight I'm hauling it's barely enough. You may have to special order it, but get the 4.10 axle if you have the 4.8

Express Van Workhorses Joe Flash , 02/03/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I own two express vans that is use for my business, A 99, (170k miles) and 2005, (143k miles) 3500 ext vans. I have owned Ford vans prior to the Chevys. Ford makes a good van but my Express vans have more headroom, (no need for a sprinter van) and are more comfortable and durable. I load a lot of weight on my vans and they handle it without a problem. I think they are quality built. I have not had any problems with minor things breaking. But, then again, I do not abuse my vehicles. I work them hard, but I also maintain them. I would just like to say that I am very satisfied with my Chevy Express vans.