Used 1999 Chevrolet Express Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Express Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG1515no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg13/18 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.0/558.0 mi.403.0/558.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG1515no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle47.4 ft.45.2 ft.47.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Length218.7 in.218.7 in.218.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.4500 lbs.4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.7.2 in.8.5 in.
Height79.6 in.79.6 in.79.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.135.0 in.135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Gross weightnono9500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Medium Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue/Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Blue/Green Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Medium Blue/Green Metallic
  • Medium Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Blue
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
  • Blue
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
  • Blue
