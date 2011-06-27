2019 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews

I'm Sold JHugh , 12/29/2018 LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 174 of 185 people found this review helpful I've spent months test driving vehicles, researching, and it looks like the 2019 Equinox is going to be the one. First off, I'm coming from a F-150 with a big V8, so I know what adequate power feels like. The 1.5L is perfectly adequate for accelerating; it was tested in highway merging and residential traffic conditions. Out of all the SUV's I tested it was the only one that felt like it responded as needed. The quiet engine and transmission shifting is simply the smoothest in this class. The back seats are super comfy even in the lowest trims. The only negatives for me: 1)the back cargo space is smaller than others. However, it does have a neat hidden cargo space above the spare. 2)I don't desire adaptive cruise control myself but I do believe lane assist and blind spot warning should come standard on all cars at this point without an upcharge. Technology features are superb, clear info screen and enough USB ports. I think if you cross shop and test all the SUV's in this class, you'll see what a wonderful vehicle the Equinox is. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Back to Chevrolet Mark J Girard , 02/16/2019 LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 40 of 42 people found this review helpful Drove 2 imports for 15 years and since I own a classic 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a 2001 Tahoe I decided to give Chevy another try. I test drove 8 four seaters and a couple 6 seaters and settled on the Equinox. I got the smaller engine on a LT model because it would takes weeks to get a 2.0 in an LT. The Premier is very nice but kind of expensive for all of the gadgets. The 1.5 Turbo has good to excellent exceleration and I am use to my Tahoe that has a V8. The two imports we had were dogs on exceleration, both did 80 mph very well but getting there was a chore. The Equinox rides well and has comfortable seats but I will agree there is a lot of plastic in the interior. Electronics works well and the engine on/off is very efficient but there should be a turn off switch too. After a month an half with the new Equinox we are very pleased and would highly recommend one to all drivers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 Chevrolet 2019 1LT FWD Equonox Metalic Blue Michael M , 03/10/2019 LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 42 of 45 people found this review helpful I purchased the 170-horsepower, turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder which has to my surprise plenty of power for my needs. Extremely happy about this upgrade. I traded in my purchased GMC 2016 Terrain which was not turbo and didn't have this added power. I also find visibility and front-seat comfort to be a plus considering my size . I'm 6 ft 2. Plenty of interior room. I dont feel cramped. Gas mileage was another pleasant surprise big improvement over my last SUV where much of my driving is done locally. Handles very smooth on the road. Quiet interior ride. So far the short period time I have owned this I have been impressed. The one thing as a negative would be my Terrain had a much more elegant higher end looking interior. (they are cousins) . However I knew this going into the purchase. Was going to have to give up something to stay in a price range and size. I also got a smoother quieter ride with a stronger engine as well. Longer I own it, the more I drive it, the more I am impressed! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Equinox Nightfall Gray Metallic

Pacific Blue Metallic

Silver Ice Metallic

Summit White Build & Price Chevrolet.com Disclaimer Some colors are extra cost. See dealer for details.

Faster than a Speeding Bullet- Equinox Redline Ed Shark , 11/21/2018 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful The 2.0 Turbo @ 252hp is exceptional. Very responsive, handling is superb. The Redline suspension is a little on the taunt side, but is great on smooth pavement. Handling/Steering is responsive without understeer or oversteer. Easy access for any 6ft person. Spacious entry and sized rear seats. Backup camera is a must. Visibility is good all around. Cloth heated seats are a real plus. Lots of goodies for a car at this price. The one touch opening for the rear cargo area is handy. The touch screen is large and very easy to use. Never been a Chevy fan, but this car could win me over with time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse