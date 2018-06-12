2019 Chevrolet Equinox SUV
What’s new
- New Infotainment 3 touchscreen interface
- Newly available adaptive cruise control
- Revised feature availability
- Part of the third Equinox generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Three engines to choose from, including a fuel-efficient diesel
- Smooth ride over most road surfaces
- Excellent handling characteristics
- Smaller cargo area compared to most of its competitors
- The base gasoline and diesel engines don't feel very lively
- Interior materials quality is disappointing considering the price
Which Equinox does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Fortune doesn't necessarily favor the bold in the compact crossover segment — the Honda CR-V, the Nissan Rogue and the Toyota RAV4 are perennial best-sellers thanks in part to their all-around competencies and history of reliability. Still, automakers strive to make their small SUVs distinct. The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox stands out by bringing high-end luxury features and a couple of distinctive engines to this typically price-conscious class.
Redesigned just last year, the Equinox is one of the newer entries in this segment. As such, all the latest safety features are available, from a surround-view parking camera to forward collision warning system that can identify pedestrians. Unlike some competitors, most of these features can only be ordered on the top trim level, but at least you can get them. Also available are a panoramic sunroof, a surround-view parking camera and ventilated front seats — rare options in this class.
We also like that the Equinox offers two alternative powertrains if you aren't satisfied with the base turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. At one end of the spectrum is a fuel-efficient diesel that achieves 32 mpg in combined driving (the standard engine earns 28 mpg); at the other, a turbocharged 2.0-liter with an additional 80 horsepower. Be careful, however: Once you start checking the options boxes, the Equinox can be substantially more expensive than rival crossovers. An engine stop-start system that cannot be disabled and disappointing materials quality also might give prospective buyers pause.
2019 Chevrolet Equinox models
The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is a five-passenger compact crossover that costs a bit more than most rivals. It's sold in four trims: L, LS, LT and Premier. The base L model seems like a great deal until you realize that it's a custom-order model and you'll have to wait for it to be built. You'll find the LS at practically any dealer, but it's more expensive and doesn't add much. Best to skip straight to the LT, which is just a bit more expensive and includes more features and access to additional options. If you want the LT and its two packages, the leather-trimmed Premier includes it all.
Three engines are offered on the Equinox. The standard engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder (170 horsepower, 203 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. A more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 260 lb-ft) is optional and comes standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also optional is a fuel-efficient 1.6-liter diesel (137 hp, 240 lb-ft) mated to a six-speed automatic. Both of these engines can be ordered on LT and Premier trim levels.
The front-drive-only base L is well-equipped, and it comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, a fuel-saving engine stop-start system, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog modes, Bluetooth, OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity and a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports up front, and two charge-only USB ports in the rear.
It's a built-to-order trim, however, so you're most likely going to see the next-level LS on dealer lots. It's pricier and doesn't add much besides rear floor mats, a spare tire and a tire jack. It does open the door to an expanded range of exterior colors and availability of all-wheel drive, however, so it's worth considering if you want the least expensive AWD model. The new LS Convenience package adds a power driver's seat and rear privacy glass.
Stepping up to the LT adds xenon headlights, an upgraded information display, auxiliary rear-seat release levers, satellite radio, and the contents of the LS Convenience package. Select either of the optional engines and you'll also add a sunroof and roof rails, while the 2.0-liter motor exclusively adds 18-inch wheels.
The LT offers three notable feature packages. The Lights and Brights package pads on 19-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, and LED headlights and taillights. The Infotainment package adds a 120-volt household-style power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation and two USB ports in the armrest bin. The related Sun and Navigation package includes the contents of the Infotainment package plus a sunroof. (Note that Chevy discontinued this package partway through the model year.)
For increased safety, get the Confidence and Convenience package, which includes rear parking sensors, a power liftgate (except on the diesel), remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.
Finally, the range-topping Premier includes the above packages (minus the navigation system and panoramic sunroof) along with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, foglights, auto-dimming mirrors, roof rails, a hands-free liftgate, chrome exterior trim, ambient interior lighting, driver-seat memory settings, perforated leather upholstery and wireless device charging. Nineteen-inch wheels are added with the selection of the 2.0-liter engine.
Even the top-trim Premier leaves some goodies on the table. The feature-heavy Confidence and Convenience II package adds automatic high-beam control, a 360-degree parking camera system, a heated steering wheel, a power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, a meter that measures the distance (in time) between you and the car in front, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking. The Sun, Sound and Navigation package (also discontinued midway through the model year) builds on top of this package with 19-inch wheels, the panoramic sunroof and the contents of the Infotainment II package (navigation and a seven-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio).
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Equinox Premier (turbo 2.0-liter inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current Equinox has received some revisions, including a revised infotainment system for 2019. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Equinox, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.0
Handling9.0
Drivability6.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control6.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position6.0
Roominess6.0
Visibility7.0
Quality5.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've spent months test driving vehicles, researching, and it looks like the 2019 Equinox is going to be the one. First off, I'm coming from a F-150 with a big V8, so I know what adequate power feels like. The 1.5L is perfectly adequate for accelerating; it was tested in highway merging and residential traffic conditions. Out of all the SUV's I tested it was the only one that felt like it responded as needed. The quiet engine and transmission shifting is simply the smoothest in this class. The back seats are super comfy even in the lowest trims. The only negatives for me: 1)the back cargo space is smaller than others. However, it does have a neat hidden cargo space above the spare. 2)I don't desire adaptive cruise control myself but I do believe lane assist and blind spot warning should come standard on all cars at this point without an upcharge. Technology features are superb, clear info screen and enough USB ports. I think if you cross shop and test all the SUV's in this class, you'll see what a wonderful vehicle the Equinox is.
Drove 2 imports for 15 years and since I own a classic 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a 2001 Tahoe I decided to give Chevy another try. I test drove 8 four seaters and a couple 6 seaters and settled on the Equinox. I got the smaller engine on a LT model because it would takes weeks to get a 2.0 in an LT. The Premier is very nice but kind of expensive for all of the gadgets. The 1.5 Turbo has good to excellent exceleration and I am use to my Tahoe that has a V8. The two imports we had were dogs on exceleration, both did 80 mph very well but getting there was a chore. The Equinox rides well and has comfortable seats but I will agree there is a lot of plastic in the interior. Electronics works well and the engine on/off is very efficient but there should be a turn off switch too. After a month an half with the new Equinox we are very pleased and would highly recommend one to all drivers.
I purchased the 170-horsepower, turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder which has to my surprise plenty of power for my needs. Extremely happy about this upgrade. I traded in my purchased GMC 2016 Terrain which was not turbo and didn't have this added power. I also find visibility and front-seat comfort to be a plus considering my size . I'm 6 ft 2. Plenty of interior room. I dont feel cramped. Gas mileage was another pleasant surprise big improvement over my last SUV where much of my driving is done locally. Handles very smooth on the road. Quiet interior ride. So far the short period time I have owned this I have been impressed. The one thing as a negative would be my Terrain had a much more elegant higher end looking interior. (they are cousins) . However I knew this going into the purchase. Was going to have to give up something to stay in a price range and size. I also got a smoother quieter ride with a stronger engine as well. Longer I own it, the more I drive it, the more I am impressed!
The 2.0 Turbo @ 252hp is exceptional. Very responsive, handling is superb. The Redline suspension is a little on the taunt side, but is great on smooth pavement. Handling/Steering is responsive without understeer or oversteer. Easy access for any 6ft person. Spacious entry and sized rear seats. Backup camera is a must. Visibility is good all around. Cloth heated seats are a real plus. Lots of goodies for a car at this price. The one touch opening for the rear cargo area is handy. The touch screen is large and very easy to use. Never been a Chevy fan, but this car could win me over with time.
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$27,200
|MPG
|26 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$28,900
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LS 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$25,900
|MPG
|26 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$31,500
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|252 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Equinox safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to alert the driver when advanced safety systems, including the parking sensors and blind-spot monitor, are triggered.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Illuminates a light on the Equinox's outside mirrors if there's a vehicle in or approaching the Equinox's left- or right-hand blind spot.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Sounds an alarm if the Equinox rapidly approaches the vehicle in front and a collision is deemed imminent.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Equinox vs. the competition
Chevrolet Equinox vs. GMC Terrain
The Equinox and GMC Terrain are mechanically related, sharing a common platform and the same engine lineup. There aren't many differences aside from styling and pricing — the Chevy is a little less expensive when you compare trims. Additionally, the Terrain's luxe Denali trim features a cabin with materials that look and feel nicer than the one in its Equinox counterpart.
Chevrolet Equinox vs. Ford Escape
Ford has done an admirable job updating the Escape since this model's debut in 2013, but the newer Equinox has it beat in most respects. The Escape costs less than its crosstown rival, but the Equinox's interior is more current and fields fewer hard plastics. The Equinox's gasoline engines are also more efficient even if you don't opt for the fuel-sipping diesel engine.
Chevrolet Equinox vs. Honda CR-V
Like the Equinox, Honda's CR-V was also recently redesigned and is an evolutionary improvement over its predecessor. Most CR-V models are powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that is peppier and a bit more fuel-efficient than the Equinox's base engine. The CR-V also has a larger cargo area, a more upscale interior and more standard safety features. But you can't get a more powerful engine as you can in the Equinox.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Equinox a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox:
- New Infotainment 3 touchscreen interface
- Newly available adaptive cruise control
- Revised feature availability
- Part of the third Equinox generation introduced for 2018
Is the Chevrolet Equinox reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,800.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,200
- LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,900
- LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,900
- LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $31,500
- LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $29,700
- Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,900
- Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $35,700
- Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $33,900
- LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,600
- Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $31,100
- Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $33,300
- L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,800
- LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $31,300
- Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $35,100
- LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $29,600
- LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $30,015
- LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,315
What are the different models of Chevrolet Equinox?
It's no surprise that the compact crossover market is the biggest segment in the U.S. thanks to vehicles such as the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. As with most Chevrolets, the Equinox is sold in several different trim levels with many option packages. All these available configurations give you a great chance at finding the perfect model at your local Chevy dealer.
Chevrolet offers the 2019 Equinox in four trim levels: L, LS, LT and Premier. The base L is very well-equipped relative to its low price, with standard features including automatic headlights, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 7-inch touchscreen, and smartphone compatibility via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, this value-rich base trim will be nearly impossible to find on dealer lots because it's available by special order only. Dealers will more likely have plenty of LS models, however, which is nearly $2,000 more but adds rear floor mats and a spare tire (instead of a tire inflator kit), along with an expanded exterior color palette and available all-wheel drive.
The LT is a modestly priced upgrade that adds xenon headlights, a power driver's seat and satellite radio. It also opens the door to additional features with three available packages: Infotainment, Lights and Brights, and Confidence and Convenience. The Premier model gets a big price bump since it comes standard with all three of the previously mentioned packages. It also includes LED headlights, a hands-free liftgate and leather upholstery. If the Premier doesn't already have everything you want, it can be bolstered with the Confidence and Convenience II package and the Sun, Sound and Navigation package.
Even with the base turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, the Equinox is often pricier than its competitors. It's considerably more expensive when equipped with either the more powerful 2.0-liter gasoline engine or the fuel-sipping 1.6-liter diesel. Both alternatives are worth considering since the 1.5-liter and its slow-shifting six-speed automatic feel lethargic, especially in hilly areas.
Despite its sluggish base engine, the Equinox is certainly worth a look if you're in the market for a well-rounded compact SUV. There's plenty of cargo space, the central touchscreen interface is intuitive and easy to use, and its spacious cabin allows for 6-foot-plus passengers to sit in the back with room to spare. If features are important to you, the Equinox offers some that are difficult to find in this segment, including ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree parking camera. If you have a compact crossover set squarely in your sights, use Edmunds' peerless shopping tools to build and find the perfect 2019 Chevrolet Equinox for you and your family.
2019 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox SUV is offered in the following styles: LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Equinox SUV 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Equinox SUV.
