Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews
Pile of garbage.
I have owned this vehicle for about 18 months. It was purchased off of my parent who bought the vehicle new. In the first 3 years of them owning the vehicle, they had to have several things repairs: Driver's seat, fuel pump/timing chain and some other minor issues. When I bought the car off of them, it was as if a self-destruct button was pushed. Immediately we found rust on the bottom of the rear doors (at 38,000 miles). This was repaired by the dealership under warranty. Shortly after I noticed that the vehicle was losing oil quite rapidly and seemed down on power. After (no lie) 12 visits to dealerships (one of which I refused to deal with any further as they wanted me to drop the vehicle off for the entire day for an oil consumption test), to monitor the oil level, they finally agreed to rebuild the engine (45,000 miles) as well as fix a transmission leak. Upon vehicle inspection, they also "discovered" that the AC condenser was leaking and needed to be replaced and that the rear brakes were "metal on metal" and needed to be replaced. All told there was over $7,000 worth of work done. $700 to replace the condensor. I refused brake replacement, another story, but it turned out that there was more than half of the braking material left and no need whatsover to replace the pads or rotors as we were quoted. one year later and we are back at it. At 58,000 miles, the rear differential is now leaking. The vehicle is still under the mileage for the powertrain warranty but past the time limit by 4 months. This repair was quoted at 600-700 dollars to replace an axle seal. This vehicle is now being traded in as I cannot deal with the sheer level of crap that is the 2011 Equinox. To summarize, 2011 Equinox with a 2.4 L engine only having 58,000 miles has had the following major issues: 1. Burning over 2 quarts of oil per 1000 miles. (Engine rebuilt) 2. Fuel pump and timing chain replaced. 3. Rust repair 4. Transmission leak repair 5. AC condensor leak 6. Seat issue recall repair 7. Rear differential leaking. The other minor issues I have had include random electrical gremlins that cause the auto headlights to come on randomly in direct sunlight, slipping serpentine belt that causes dimming of interior lights on occasion. On the surface this is a great vehicle. The interior is spacious and comfortable, the outside is relatively unobjectionable, It has several higher end features like Satellite radio, heated seats, etc. but the build quality is abysmal. I would not recommend this vehicle to my worst enemy.
Loud engine knock at cold start up.
The car is very comfortable to drive with lots of leg room. It handles just fine, looks great and rides great. My only concern so far is the 2.4L engine rattle at cold start. It sounds like there is no oil in the engine for several seconds and then quiets right down. Even after dealer changed the oil and filter at 1000 miles the noise is still there. If my dealer can fix the noise before the engine shells out, I'll be very happy with it. I'm sure I won't still have it when the warranty is nearing running out.
Seeking new car ... definitely not another Equinox
Nothing but repair issues from about 50,000 miles forward. Thank god I had purchased an extended warranty. Had a/c compressor and condensers replaced multiple times. Oil burning issues resulted in complete overhaul of engine. Now having catalytic converter issues .. presumably due to the oil that had been burning for 5,000 miles while engine consumption tests were being run. I would be broke if it weren't for the extended warranty. Trying to limp to the end of my extended warranty but the engine light is back on again. On a first-name basis with everyone in service at the dealer. On the bright side, the interior was comfortable on all those trips to the dealer. I've hauled a lot in the past 4 years and the interior has withstood. Mileage has always been disappointing. Unless I was coasting on a downhill, I never approached anywhere near 30 mpg. Acceleration sluggish. Huge blindspot due to pillars and side mirrors. Intermittent remote issues.
Good car to own.
i purchased a LT2 2011 Chevy Equinox AWD 4cylander which is 1 step under the v6 a few months ago pre-owned , ive had it for a few months now and have no issue with it , mechanically the vehicle runs perfect , basically fully loaded just not a v6 power , over all its a really great car for new family.
Good and bad points
Have owned 2011 LT2 Equinox for about a year and a half. Bought it new. The Good - Nice looking and drives pretty well. Comfortable for passengers. Good options like heated seats, power everything including automatic opening tailgate. AWD. Nice computer. The Bad - Does not achieve expected mileage. We consistently average a little over 19 mpg in mixed driving conditions. Only about 24 mpg highway. Drivers seat uncomfortable... I have to put a rolled up towel in the bottom back to keep from getting back pains. The Ugly - It's a dog driving in the mountains or even getting up to highway speeds. The automatic transmission also seems a bit rough when accelerating hard.
