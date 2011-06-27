  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Best car I've had so far

Danielle kendall, 05/14/2019
LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I'd love to have another Cruze. Tight steering, radius. Amazing on gas. It may not have all the bells and whistles but it drives smooth and little road noise to none at all. There is a slight pause when putting the gas petal down to the floor but when it picks up it can fly (within se onds) . I feel safe and that I'm in a car that is very reliable. The interior is attractive with nice color coordination with all the seats. It's a shame that 2019 will be the last production line/model that rumors has it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun ride

Brandi woods, 02/11/2019
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
13 of 19 people found this review helpful

It is better than it looks

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The perfect “Point A to Point B” mobile!

Andrew, 11/28/2019
LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought this vehicle expecting great gas mileage and reliability & it delivers both while looking good. I have a small family and we all fit just fine in the 2019 Chevy Cruze, (I’m 6’0) with room to spare. Has decent get up & go for a 4 cylinder as well, I have the LS trim which is sort of like the base model but it has everything I really need at a cheap price. If your looking for a good looking wallet friendly Chevy simply to go from “Point A to point B” this is the car for you, and hurry up because Chevrolet is unfortunately discontinuing the Cruze!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
