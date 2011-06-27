2019 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car I've had so far
I'd love to have another Cruze. Tight steering, radius. Amazing on gas. It may not have all the bells and whistles but it drives smooth and little road noise to none at all. There is a slight pause when putting the gas petal down to the floor but when it picks up it can fly (within se onds) . I feel safe and that I'm in a car that is very reliable. The interior is attractive with nice color coordination with all the seats. It's a shame that 2019 will be the last production line/model that rumors has it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun ride
It is better than it looks
- Safety
- Technology
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The perfect “Point A to Point B” mobile!
Bought this vehicle expecting great gas mileage and reliability & it delivers both while looking good. I have a small family and we all fit just fine in the 2019 Chevy Cruze, (I’m 6’0) with room to spare. Has decent get up & go for a 4 cylinder as well, I have the LS trim which is sort of like the base model but it has everything I really need at a cheap price. If your looking for a good looking wallet friendly Chevy simply to go from “Point A to point B” this is the car for you, and hurry up because Chevrolet is unfortunately discontinuing the Cruze!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cruze
Related 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020