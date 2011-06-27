2019 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car I've had so far Danielle kendall , 05/14/2019 LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I'd love to have another Cruze. Tight steering, radius. Amazing on gas. It may not have all the bells and whistles but it drives smooth and little road noise to none at all. There is a slight pause when putting the gas petal down to the floor but when it picks up it can fly (within se onds) . I feel safe and that I'm in a car that is very reliable. The interior is attractive with nice color coordination with all the seats. It's a shame that 2019 will be the last production line/model that rumors has it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun ride Brandi woods , 02/11/2019 LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 13 of 19 people found this review helpful It is better than it looks Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse