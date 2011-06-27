Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Sporty for this old guy
Good highway performance maintains speed with little effort. Feels solid I love the appearance was going to buy Ford Escape and tool Cruz for test drive and I thought this is car for me. Three reason style ride and performance between 40 and 42 miles per gallon on highway.
Great value for your money
This car is a great buy. I admit I was skeptical about buying it, since the reputation wasn’t great on early 2000 year models. Mine has acceptable acceleration, good comfortable seats, plenty of legroom for back seat riders, and awesome cargo capacity with the back seats folded. I just packed a 55” TV, 2 Xbox systems, 2 sound bar systems, and other items with room for more. All electronic systems work great. The LT with the driver’s convenience pkg is the perfect mid-grade deal. I’m enjoying this vehicle. No regrets. For the people who complain about acceleration, what are they doing, pulling a trailer or something? It’s an economy car, not a sports car!
Perfect Vehicle
I was in the market for a vehicle for about two months. I didn’t even think about purchasing the 2018 Chevy Cruze Premier Hatchback. I test drove the Cruze, my current vehicle now and a Mercedes C 2012. Of course technology was a huge different between the two with age, but the Cruze not only drive stellar, it had all the bells and whistles I wanted. I got Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, automatic car start, built in WiFi, heated steering wheel was a plus, and satellite radio. It’s great on gas and again, it drives stellar. If you are in the market for something with all the technology you want and need, this is your vehicle.
Great little Diesel!!!
So I’ve had the car for a week. Only reason why I am giving the car a 4 out 5 is simply because after a week I had to take it in due to a check engine light and unable to read the code. For a turbo diesel I was expecting more of a get up and go and it does however the horsepower for the engine was lacking. Still an awesome car. The fuel economy on this thing is amazing! It’s not the millennium falcon but it will do!
Great little car
I'm 6'4" and find this little car more accomodating than my other car, which is a much larger SUV. I am getting about 32 MPG in stop and go driving back and forth to work, and I love the handling on curvy roads. The car is actually pretty good looking also (It has th RS package which makes it look sporty.)
