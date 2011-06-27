  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Corvette
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale
List Price Range
$67,000 - $77,500
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Still the Best I’ve had

Ken Robertson, 04/22/2018
Z06 w/2LZ 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the second C7 I’ve owned. I’ve owned 7 Corvettes in all and the 2017 Z06 is by far the best one I’ve ever had. Except for the summer only tires restricting me to warm weather driving (above 40 degrees) I have nothing but good to say about this car. Now my update--I recently bought all season tires so the above restriction no longer applies. I've now got 23000 in 2 1/2 of driving this machine. Not an ounce of trouble with this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles