Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

Ken Robertson , 04/22/2018 Z06 w/2LZ 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the second C7 I’ve owned. I’ve owned 7 Corvettes in all and the 2017 Z06 is by far the best one I’ve ever had. Except for the summer only tires restricting me to warm weather driving (above 40 degrees) I have nothing but good to say about this car. Now my update--I recently bought all season tires so the above restriction no longer applies. I've now got 23000 in 2 1/2 of driving this machine. Not an ounce of trouble with this car.