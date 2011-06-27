Used 2008 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Limited Edition Z06 Consumer Reviews

Best dollars spent Bigwoody , 06/09/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Smooth engine, watertight, amazing handling. Powerful, cheap compared to Europen competition. Reliable, no problems Report Abuse

Perfect choice to replace old Vette Lea , 04/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I owned a '69 427 pumped up Vette for 16 years. Decided at last, to replace it instead with a new one a few weeks ago. My old car was a beast, and this one equals it, but stock and under warranty! Chevy has finally brought back a true muscle car! Fun to drive, great gas mileage, unbelievably 26.5 mpg after a 3200 mile trip out west, and a rather comfortable ride to boot. I still miss my old car but this one takes away the pain leaving nothing to be desired. Report Abuse

What an awesome Vette Jersey Jeff , 08/19/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My 4th new Corvette, my first Z06, and by far my most powerful and fun Vette ever. This car looks incredible and has the performance to match the looks. Complete strangers tell me they love it, and even my wife saw it and said it was the best looking Vette she had ever seen. I bought it 48 hours later. It graces my garage parked next to my 02 vette (7,200 miles) which I am saving for my only daughter who was born in 2002. The license plates have her name and 02. At 5 years old she is already a Vette fanatic, she has good taste like her dad and mom. Report Abuse