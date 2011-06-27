  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Limited Edition Z06 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Corvette
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Best dollars spent

Bigwoody, 06/09/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Smooth engine, watertight, amazing handling. Powerful, cheap compared to Europen competition. Reliable, no problems

Perfect choice to replace old Vette

Lea, 04/28/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I owned a '69 427 pumped up Vette for 16 years. Decided at last, to replace it instead with a new one a few weeks ago. My old car was a beast, and this one equals it, but stock and under warranty! Chevy has finally brought back a true muscle car! Fun to drive, great gas mileage, unbelievably 26.5 mpg after a 3200 mile trip out west, and a rather comfortable ride to boot. I still miss my old car but this one takes away the pain leaving nothing to be desired.

What an awesome Vette

Jersey Jeff, 08/19/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My 4th new Corvette, my first Z06, and by far my most powerful and fun Vette ever. This car looks incredible and has the performance to match the looks. Complete strangers tell me they love it, and even my wife saw it and said it was the best looking Vette she had ever seen. I bought it 48 hours later. It graces my garage parked next to my 02 vette (7,200 miles) which I am saving for my only daughter who was born in 2002. The license plates have her name and 02. At 5 years old she is already a Vette fanatic, she has good taste like her dad and mom.

Like riding a wild bear

Randude, 11/13/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It is a privilage and pleasure to own and drive a 2008 "Crystal Red" 427 special edition Z06 Corvette. I thought seriously about buying a Nissan GTR, but after seeing the GTR in person, I felt it remined me of a fancy Nissan Altima with new fenders. The engine sounded tame and boring. It just didnt excite me much. In contrast, just standing near the Z06 Corvete and looking at it, makes your heart race. I fell in love with this sexy beast from the moment it rumbled to life with a push of the button. The car looks twice in good in person as it does in pictures and sounds beautiful. It's incredibly fun to drive, and I have to beat the girls away from it. I absolutly love it.

