Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

Retired and in heaven! FSTOLMAN , 07/20/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've owned a couple of Corvettes years ago and I enjoyed them. I'm retired now and couldn't avoid purchasing a two year old 2006 Z06 with 3,600 miles. Even my wonderful wife was so mezmerized with this car, she said buy it! The car is perfect and I am totally amazed with how great this Z06 is. Great looks, great power, fantastic handling and performance. I don't need to quote the stats. The car is a thrill every time I get behind the wheel. When I just look at it in my garage, I feel like I am in heaven. Report Abuse

The Affordable Supercar BikerJoe , 09/13/2009 11 of 13 people found this review helpful The Z06 is truly a supercar that not only performs as well as cars costing hundreds of thousands, but beats most of them on the track and around town. I demand performance and drive mine fairly hard. My Z06 never lets me down, whether zipping through the curvy mountain roads at insane speeds or in stoplight to stoplight g-force fun. Also, I don't know where the mpg rating comes from in this listing, but I never get lower than 21-22 mpg average for a tank, and I get about 28-29 while cruising the highways at 74 mph. On a recent trip to Kentucky, I drove for 1200 miles and averaged 25 mpg, even though they were very mostly hard-driven miles. Interior is only okay. Build quality is awful. Report Abuse

Idaho Z06 idaspud , 04/26/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Acceleration is unbelievable, control and cornering is excellent, ride comfort is good, interior quality is mediocre at best. Gas mileage is great too, get around 32 on the highway. Most fun car to drive I have ever had and I'm 66. Report Abuse

"Z06"...whats left to say Nomad , 11/15/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful As with most American boys...I have always dreamed of a Corvette. I have owned several BMW's, Camaro's, a Mustang, and a Trans-Am/Formula Firebird (original 6.6) My RED 2006 Z06 is by far my favorite. I have had people get out of their car in a bank drive through to look at it. I had several grown men ask to get a picture of them standing next to it...and its an AMERICAN car...WOW! I get more people looking at it on a daily basis than any car I have owned...Including the BMW's. I love the fact I can drive it everyday...with the only exception being in the snow. Report Abuse