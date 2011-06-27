Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Consumer Reviews

a-cat , 11/16/2007

This car is sweet. I have 92,000 miles and it run like a top. It has some rattle but what are you going to do about it. I have the 40 anv. with the lt5 and it is fast. I just smoked an M3 today. I maxxed out at 183mph. It takes a little bit to drive. When you let off the clucth it will go. Overall this car is fast and fun!