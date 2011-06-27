  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Hatchback Consumer Reviews

17 year old Corvette, still fun

inaband, 11/20/2007
I have a C5, and I had a chance to buy this 1990, for cheap, could not turn it down, new clutch, great sound, needs detailing, but any C4 is a bargain these days, if you find one buy it. These are still simple enough to work on, except for the electrical issues that are hard to figure out...lucky for me, my car is fine.

2nd Hand Beauty

Bill, 09/07/2005
Nice car, good buy for anyone who wants a sports car but doesn't have big money to buy one. Still turns heads.

You Can NOT Beat A Vette!!!!

WeaponX, 11/27/2002
Bought My 1986 Z51 Coupe this Summer and it Simple Destroys Any Other Car I've Ever Owned!! I Can Not Say Enough About the Sheer Amount of Torque in These Cars!! People Talk about H.P. but thats because They Do Not Understand what Chevy and Every Corvette Owner Knows,YOU CANNOT REPLACE THE POWER TORQUE!! Any any Gear(I have the 4 + 3) I Can Snap a Neck Back at the Drop of a Dime it is Amazing for a Car that is Almost 20 Years Old and Really has No Rivals Other than Exotics,NEW 2003 Cobras or of Course Other Vettes!! Please at Any Chance You Get In Life at Least Test Drive One of these Animals!!!

