Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Hatchback Consumer Reviews
17 year old Corvette, still fun
I have a C5, and I had a chance to buy this 1990, for cheap, could not turn it down, new clutch, great sound, needs detailing, but any C4 is a bargain these days, if you find one buy it. These are still simple enough to work on, except for the electrical issues that are hard to figure out...lucky for me, my car is fine.
2nd Hand Beauty
Nice car, good buy for anyone who wants a sports car but doesn't have big money to buy one. Still turns heads.
You Can NOT Beat A Vette!!!!
Bought My 1986 Z51 Coupe this Summer and it Simple Destroys Any Other Car I've Ever Owned!! I Can Not Say Enough About the Sheer Amount of Torque in These Cars!! People Talk about H.P. but thats because They Do Not Understand what Chevy and Every Corvette Owner Knows,YOU CANNOT REPLACE THE POWER TORQUE!! Any any Gear(I have the 4 + 3) I Can Snap a Neck Back at the Drop of a Dime it is Amazing for a Car that is Almost 20 Years Old and Really has No Rivals Other than Exotics,NEW 2003 Cobras or of Course Other Vettes!! Please at Any Chance You Get In Life at Least Test Drive One of these Animals!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner