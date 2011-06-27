Used 1990 Chevrolet Corsica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

12 years in Canadian winters, road salt Thompson , 03/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful 3.1 Litre LT liftback. My only complaints in 12 years are air-conditioning keeps blowing up and I'm on the third altinator. Very comfortable on long drives. A good used car option. Lots of power and handles well. Report Abuse

nice car yankee2223 , 09/12/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I picked this car up from an older women she is the only owner. Car was well taken care of. The car seems good on gas and is reliable. Great first car for a teen!

This car is the best! jman6 , 09/07/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this car from my grandma in 2001 with 26,000 miles on it. It is VERY reliable and quite fast too. I beat Civics all the time in racing. I love my Corsica and wouldn't give it up for any other car. The only thing that is bad about this car is the paint job. As soon as I get that done then it will be perfect. If you treat these cars with respect then they will give you many miles and years of reliable service.