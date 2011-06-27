Used 1990 Chevrolet Corsica Hatchback Consumer Reviews
12 years in Canadian winters, road salt
3.1 Litre LT liftback. My only complaints in 12 years are air-conditioning keeps blowing up and I'm on the third altinator. Very comfortable on long drives. A good used car option. Lots of power and handles well.
nice car
I picked this car up from an older women she is the only owner. Car was well taken care of. The car seems good on gas and is reliable. Great first car for a teen!
This car is the best!
I purchased this car from my grandma in 2001 with 26,000 miles on it. It is VERY reliable and quite fast too. I beat Civics all the time in racing. I love my Corsica and wouldn't give it up for any other car. The only thing that is bad about this car is the paint job. As soon as I get that done then it will be perfect. If you treat these cars with respect then they will give you many miles and years of reliable service.
ol' reliable
Got her in 1998 with 23000 miles and she's lasted me. I have run into the moisture vs fuses problem but it was easily fixed, and the paint is peeling- her top's rusty. She still likes to go, and her brakes are soft. Not pretty anymore but will probably run with tune-ups for 50,000 more miles.
