2019 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

All Around Great Truck (4x4) Scott , 03/03/2019 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 86 of 89 people found this review helpful My 2019 Colorado is the W/T edition, 4x4, 3.6L V6, 8 speed automatic. The dealer ordered the truck with some options that stepped it closer to an L/T (colored bumpers and mirrors, rear view camera, the Light Touch tailgate, Weather Guard floor mats, locking rear differential, etc.), but left off the items I didn’t really want, or wanted to pay for, anyway. This got me out the door around $2,500 cheaper then buying a L/T. The biggest of the omitted items was the 8 inch Infotainment system. Being a previous GM owner, I have a long history of experience with Onstar, and they can keep it! It is so much easier to just use your phone for navigation or whatever else you need. Basically, your Apple or Android phone can do everything Onstar can do (and probably do it better) and you don’t have to pay an extra $20 a month for it. Just my personal choice. The ride in this truck is great! More like a car than a truck, but it sits high, so you’ll always have that, “I’m driving a truck,” feeling. Fuel mileage is sooo much better then my friend’s Tacoma. At 65 mph I average 28 - 28.5 mpg, while the Tacoma gets 20 if he’s lucky. At 75 mph I’m in the 26 mpg range. Around town I get 16 - 20 depending how hard I leave at the lights. I’m 6’2” and have plenty of space inside the cab. Seats are all day comfortable. All the controls (AC, radio, etc.) are clear, easy to use and nicely laid out. Even the armrest sits at a perfect height for me. Phone conversations are clear and have no issues via the Bluetooth. The interior is just a nice place to be. I’ve had no issues with my truck since I bought it. I love this truck. If you’re in the market for a midsize truck, it’s worth checking out. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 colorado ZR2 Kerry Fletcher , 10/23/2018 ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 52 of 55 people found this review helpful I just bought this ZR2 and I am tickled to death with it, Off road it has a fantastic smooth ride as well as going down the hiway, it could have better gas mileage but even that isn't to bad. It has the 3.6L V6 and that gives this truck emmense power. The suspension takes this truck to a new level, going across a pasture it didn't even spill a drop of my coffee, And if you are a short person like me, you will want to get some steps because it does set a little high, but its not to bad either. I would recommend this truck to anyone Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ideal city truck Pedro P , 04/12/2019 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought a fairly loaded crew cab LT with the diesel . . . without a test drive. And I have to say I'm pleased. -Negative press reviews abound over how "Choppy" the ride is. The reality is that it rides better than the Tacoma's and current generation Silverado that I have had. - Fuel economy on the diesel can be unbelievably good or a little disappointing depending on what type of driving you do . . Can be in the mid thirties MPG on 55 MPH highway runs. Around the city you are in the low twenties MPG. Was the diesel worth it? probably not by in terms of cost, but I love the torque and not having to fill up as much. - Interior feels a little cheap according to the press? Have to agree somewhat, but isn't that the norm on most new , non-luxury cars? - It feels solid and quiet for a truck, even with the diesel tapping away in the background - NAV and electronics are usable . . .People complain about them , but I've ridden in $100k cars that worked about as well. -Collision avoidance is easily confused, noticeably more than other vehicles I have driven. But it does work and has prevented some hard braking incidents.Oddly enough the lane departure warning works significantly better. -Minor Annoyances-- Storage: Door panels have many odd cubby holes: great idea, but they are shallow, so things you place in them can fall out when you close the doors. The center console is small and deep, so you find yourself trying to put things somewhere else so you don't have to dig into a pile of junk to retrieve them. The rear seat is pretty tight to back of the cab, so there isn't much space behind the 2nd row seat, and the compartment below the lower rear seats is fairly shallow. I've had no build quality issues, and My only concern is a bit of a clunk sometimes on low speed starts. UPDATE after 1 year ownership: Only one issue arose: Emissions warning light with a warning that speed would be limited after x amount miles. Emissions sensor changed under warranty by dealer. Later the warning light came on again, without the speed limit warning. I drove through it and it disappeared after a couple hundred miles. Just received a recall notice regarding particulate filter process. Overall still pleased. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Colorado, Nice alternative to full size Pick up Jeffrey T , 02/08/2019 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 53 of 60 people found this review helpful I like the lines of the truck and more maneuverable than the Silverado. For my use, I don't really need the bigger footprint of the Silverado. Inside is comfortable. Back seat is a little upright, and a bit tight if front seats are all the way back. However, I don't use the back seat much and you can always inch the seats up a bit to give passengers in the back a bit more room without losing comfort for front seat passengers. I am not a big fan of the touch screens in any new cars. Way to complicated and takes your eyes off the road. They did add some redundant readouts in the instrument cluster, which is an improvement and redundant buttons on the info-center. However, as with all modern cars you can't adjust them with gloves on, which can be a nuisance in areas like mine (NJ) that have cold winters. I also don't understand the new penchant for putting large wheels on SUV's and pick ups! They are a fortune to fix and look are out of proportion to the vehicle and wheels. Why do you think the offer "Wheel insurance" now? Makes not sense. Thankfully, I was able to get it with the 17" wheels. Also, while a full size spare (excellent) it is a 16". Why not give a REAL wheel the same size and style so you can get better 5 wheel rotations instead of 4 wheel tire rotation. I would recommend getting the running boards (Assist steps) as they make it easier to get in and out and also to get to roof for washing and snow removal. Very smooth quiet ride, very little if any body role. I love the Cajun red finish but expensive at over $500 up charge. The regular red is more orange and ugly. People love the Cajun Tint Red. Got lots of compliments already. Very good visibility out front and back up camera is a must (standard equipment). I am going to get a matching LEER cap for the back and slide out bed for ease of access (the older you get, the less you want to crawl up in the bed to get your gear. I strongly suggest getting good mats like Weather Tech, or equal. The factory carpet mats look nice but get too dirty too quickly, just like any vehicle. I like the sleek lines of the truck overall, looks very sporty compared to the more boxy Silverado. I like the exterior styling more than the FORD, TOYOTA or RAM equivalent. I have seen reviews that thought the interior was too simple. For my taste, I love that. When they add chrome and fake wood it is all just plastic. I wish the price was lower. I heard on Nightly Business Report that the companies make a huge profit on pick ups- something like $10,000! They should lower the price a bit as people buy these for work, not just play and riding around town. I like that it has REAL 4 wheel drive and truck construction, better than the dumbed down SUV's now aimed at the "Soccer Mom" market. I use my truck for both work, play and general travel so very good utility. I had a 1999 Chevy Blazer that this is replacing. Sad to see that baby go. Motor got fried from sitting in that debacle of a snow storm last year. Took me 6.75 hours for normally a 1/2 hour ride. All that idling killed it and a lot of other vehicles. I loved that S-10 Blazer as it had the tailgate (no annoying lift gate) and was on a truck body. The Colorado has great towing capacity. I will only use it for light towing (small boat and small construction rental equipment occasionally) but good to have the extra capacity. Overall very happy with the vehicle. I HATE the buying process though as it is like a "steel cage death match" with dealers sometimes! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse