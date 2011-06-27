Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Best truck I have ever owned!!!
Considering the price, comfort, and gas mileage you cannot go wrong with this truck. I bought my truck brand new and it has been excellent. I was skeptical to get the four cylinder engine, but I am glad I did. The engine is a direct injection that runs very smooth and saves gas. I have taken the truck on several road trips with excellent gas mileage. The biggest plus is the comfort. For a taller driver (6'2) the leg room is ample and allows you to stretch out. The rear seats are ok for space and comfort. The onboard computer systems are very user friendly and easy to navigate. If you are looking for a daily driver pick up, long trip pick up or even a weekend truck, then this is it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice Truck But Too Many Issues For 3 YO Design
I bought diesel powered truck as a replacement tow vehicle for my 2005 Sequoia. The first warranty issue happened 3 days after purchase. Be aware that there are conditions with the diesel that can cause the vehicle to go into limp mode and cannot be cleared without taking the truck to a dealer. Then the Air Conditioning unit started freezing up and GM has not been able to find a fix after several tries. This is a know issue with the truck. I suggest you take the time to read the forums before you purchase this vehicle. You pay top dollar for this truck but it is not worth it. I am in the process of exercising the Ohio Lemon Law for a buy back.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Colorado 2017 Z71 draws a lot of second looks
Updated Review - 4/29/20 - I'm at 12,809 miles with the truck and all is well. No issues with the repair Torque Converter or anything else with the truck. Averaging a combined hwy/city mileage of 21 mpg. Still happy. Updated Review - 10/25/19 - I'm at just a little over 10,300 miles (2 years 2 months) with my truck and while I'm still very happy with the performance/ride/handling/features (25+mpg hwy) I need to update the Torque Converter issue. The rumbling/vibration showed up again around the 7500 mile point with the "new" torque converter so I took it back to the dealership. They confirmed the issue and told me that Chevrolet had finally determined the problem as being an issue with the transmission fluid and that the "fix" now is to flush the "old" and replace it with a new, higher quality fluid. Something about the "original fluid" having a moisture issue. So I took it in and had the fluid replaced (no charge/warranty) and, so far, everything appears to be OK. That being said the issue seems to occur every 3 to 4000 miles so I'm at the point that if it is going to occur it should start to show up. I want to also comment that the Seacoast Chevrolet, NJ Service Department has been exceptional in their help and support for this problem even though I didn't purchase the vehicle from them. As I mentioned earlier I'm still very happy with this truck and will purchase a Colorado again when I'm ready to trade this one in. Updated Review - 10/25/18 - I've had the truck around 13 months with 5235 miles on it so far. Everything remains the same (regarding my previous comments/likes) with the exception of a problem that developed with the Torque Converter that showed up around 4500 miles (causing a "rumbling/vibration" around 45-55 MPH while under acceleration). Apparently this is not an unknown problem, i.e., Chevrolet has a bulletin out about it. I will give full credit to the dealership (Seacoast in NJ) and Chevrolet for promptly fixing the problem (replaced the Torque Converter) and covering the issue fully under warranty. The problem appears to be completely resolved; will continue to monitor. I'm still a very big fan of this vehicle and still recommend it highly. This issue was a minor "speed bump" which can happen with any vehicle. Updated Review - 4/20/18 - I've had the truck for a little over 7 months with around 3100 miles on it so far. Everything that I said before still applies, i.e., I'm still very happy with my choice. Since my last review I did have the opportunity to make use of the 4-wheel drive in a 6-8" snow event and was very happy with how the truck performed. I felt fully in control at all times and happily passed several "spin-outs" that other people incurred. Please note that I DO drive very safely and don't attempt a lot of things I may have tried in my earlier years. My only regret about the truck, which is minor, is that if I had to do it over again I'd get the 6' bed. The 5' bed works for 95% of what I haul but occasionally having that extra foot would be nice. I don't like driving with the tail gate down, too many safety issues. Since my first review I've "adapted" to the side step bars and have become very comfortable with using them. Other than that I'm very happy and still receive a lot of positive comments about the looks of the Colorado Z71 and it's features. Initial Review - I've only had the truck for about a month and so far I'm very impressed regarding the technology innovations included in the Z71 model with the premium interior/entertainment center. The V6 3.8L engine (w/8 Speed Trans) is surprisingly agile with a lot of torque while still getting impressive gas mileage. I only have about 700+ miles on the truck so it's not even broken in yet I'm averaging 25+ miles per gallon for hwy driving and around 21+ for a mix (please note that I'm taking it "easy" during the break in period). The Bose sound system is excellent along with the media center options. I'm still getting the hang of the voice interaction system which is a bit complicated regarding how/when different commands work. It helps to be slightly techie with this part of the package. My only two very minor detraction's involve the side step bar and the manual door lock/unlock buttons. The side step bars are handy for getting in but for some reason don't feel comfortable when getting out. This is my first truck with the side step bars so I probably need to get used to them but I'd suggest that anyone looking at this as an option try them out at the dealership. Regarding the door lock/unlock buttons they are placed high up in the door handle area while I believe they should be by the window controls. Instead they have placed the "child lock" controls there which is a bit of a pain. Otherwise I'm very happy with Chevrolet and the innovations/features that they are now offering with the Colorado model and would highly recommend anyone to take a look at this offering.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lemon
At 9k miles this thing overheated and had lost all fluid. The dealer told me a temperature gauge was replaced. At 18k miles it happened again. Was told the water pump had to be replaced. 4 days later it's shaking, check engine light is back on, and I received an OnStar alert that there's a problem with the emissions system. Complete garbage!!!!!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Nice Truck
I have a crew cab, V6, LE version, and I really like this truck. I waited for the 2017 because I wanted the newer engine and 8 speed transmission. I have the 18" wheels and it sits high enough for me that I put running boards on it to make it easier for my height challenged wife and I to get into. I also put an Undercover hard tonneau cover, hitch, and bed mat. The truck is silver and already has lots of black so I got a black tonneau cover and it looks good. The truck rides very nice on the highway and is quiet. I get 21 in the city and 25 on the highway (I would get better if I slowed down). When I go 55-60 and I consistently get 28MPG. The larger backup camera makes it a breeze to back up to the trailer or gauge the distance to things. I don't tow a lot, but have towed a 5,000 boat, small trailers, a couple 5x8 and 6x12 U-Hauls, and it readily pulls them along with no problem. I do not need a big truck, and I wanted a truck that fits into my smaller garage. This fits the bill perfectly. I have always owned small and large trucks since I was 16. I've had Toyotas, Nissans, Datsun, Fords, Chevy Luv, 3 Chevy Full size trucks. Before I bought this I test drove, a Honda Ridgeline, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan. The Honda was perfect, but wouldn't tow the boat. The Toyota may be a great off road truck, but its road manners were awful, and they are just so underpowered. The Nissan was OK, better equipped and cheaper, but it just needs to be refreshed. When I weighed all the options, the Colorado fit the bill nicely. If you don't need a full size pickup, then this is a great alternative to a full size truck. Now, I just have to get my daughter to return it because she loves it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Colorado
Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner