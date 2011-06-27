Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Converted from Tacoma and have never looked back Jim , 09/28/2016 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful Before buying my 2016 Colorado in October of 2015, I was a committed Tacoma owner. I drove a 4wd Tacoma crew cab for 12 years and really loved it. But when I went to look at the 2016 Tacoma, the dealers only had 2015 models in stock and they did not come close in comparison to the Colorado. My mileage is a lot better than my Tacoma was (averaged 18-19 mpg); over the last 11 months I have consistently gotten 22-24 mpg. I admit I have a light foot, although I routinely travel 70 mph on the highway. The key is to avoid sudden accelerations. I have also been happy with the deeper bed (check it out - the Colorado bed is several inches deeper than Tacoma), the dampened tailgate and the step bumper, which makes it much easier to get up into the bed. I also bought the custom ladder rack that Chevy offers and have been very happy with it. It's super-sturdy and carries something like 800 pounds. The 4wd system has also worked great on trips to NH, VT and other snowy places. The only thing I don't like about my Colorado is the plastic shield that's bolted to the bottom of the front bumper. Obviously, it's designed to improve gas mileage, but it scrapes when I go off-road and even once when I pulled up to a concrete parking curb. On the plus side, if I want to take it off, it would be easy to do (just a bunch of screws) but I have been too lazy to remove it. I've had no mechanical issues and the display/electronics inside are really first-class. I admit to having had some jitters when I first bought it, since I have really been a Tacoma fan, but I took the leap but it has paid off so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

One of the best mid-sized trucks, but not perfect David Nixon , 05/03/2016 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 48 of 50 people found this review helpful Overall, the truck is great. Chevy nailed the looks. It's tough, rugged and modern and does a great job of making it stand out on the road. The interior is excellent, but large drivers might have some time adjusting the seat to get it comfortable. Some issues with the motor... In normal drive mode, you have to mash the pedal to the floor to extract power out of it. The power is there, but the pedal calibration is there to soften power delivery and help improve fuel economy. Pushing the "tow mode" button helps, it changes the throttle response and shifting patterns on the transmission. It's essentially a renamed "sport" mode that you would find on a car. I drive in tow mode exclusively. Have your dealer install the 2" front leveling kit so that it doesn't look it is standing on it's nose, and makes the truck look balanced. You can throw a set of aggressive off-road 265/70-R17 tires on the stock rims without clearance issues once you do the leveling kit. Lifts it a little more, and makes it look balanced. The air damn under the front bumper needs to come off if you want to take this off road. Look at every picture of the truck in stock form. You have this 305hp off road package truck, and yet that plastic trim will hit a curb in a parking lot. Removing that and installing the leveling kit($400), gives the front end a lot of clearance for moderate off road capabilities... This truck, once set up, has great off-road potential. It will also haul more than any other truck in it's class. Overall I am VERY happy with my purchase. Got the Crew Cab, Z71 4x4 with Bose 7 speaker audio, NAV, spray in bed liner, heavy duty tow package, tinted windows, side steps, etc... for $37k You get a lot of truck for the money, Chevrolet did a great job on this model and that's why it is Motor Trend Truck of the Year, 2 years running. It's not perfect, but I rate the overall execution of an 8.5 out of 10. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sharp looks, comfortable, but slow to accelerate Zach , 02/16/2016 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I purchase a 2016 Z71 4WD black Trail Boss about three weeks ago and am loving it so far. I really like the trail boss package accessories like the off road sport bar and LED off road lights on top. The black painted wheels and aggressive all terrain tires seem to turn heads. I got all the options. Heated seats, navigation, Bose 7 speaker system, spray in bed liner, etc. I'm loving it so far. The technology in this truck is amazing. I especially love the apple car play feature that allows me to reflect my iOS device onto the in-dash display. The rear view camera is great with its line projections that show you where you're going to end up as you turn the wheel. I didn't especially like the price though. For everything, including the trail boss package (extra $7k), I ended up paying a little over 42k for the truck including an extended 72k mile bumper to bumper warranty. The only thing I don't like about the truck is its lack of responsiveness when laying on the gas. It takes a little long to switch gears, so I end up using the manual gear switching so that I can control when the truck shifts up and down. I'm glad it has this option. Over the course of 1,000 miles, I've ended up with an average of 17MPG. I'm a pretty aggressive driver though, so others may get better gas consumption rates. Overall, I'm loving the truck. I traded in my 2012 TRD Tacoma and don't regret it a bit. This is the best vehicle I've owned thus far. I can't give an accurate report to reliability yet or cost of ownership as I've only had it for a little less than a month. Don't get the 4 cylinder unless you drive like a granny. The v6 or turbo diesel are the only ways to go. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Orange 2016 Colorado Z71 4WD Daniel A Morin , 09/05/2016 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I will start with the pros on my Colorado Z71. First thing is first, the truck is beautiful. Its a head turning vehicle and easily catches the attention of others , it did for me. from the front to the rear, the truck looks luxurious but rugged. Chevrolet found the sweet spot with this design. The bed is coated with a hard lining and also has plenty of room for cargo. the truck comes with a 2" hitch connection, and a 3 piece rear window. When sitting in the Driver seat I have great visibility around the entire vehicle, its very east to maneuver, but for those who have a hard time backing into parking spaces it comes with a reverse camera and reverse guide shown on the main screen on the front panel. the interior of the truck is great , and very comfortable. I am 6'2" and fit fine in this light duty truck. The seats are lined with leather and with the dark window tint , stay very cool. The steering wheel has a great feel and from the driver seat I have a solid view of all the instruments and screens in the truck. there is plenty of room inside the truck for passengers and small cargo if needed. The power of the truck is great , I wont say incredible but for a light duty, its great. This is where the Cons come in. Ill begin with the acceleration of the truck , its not bad, however I feel the transmission is very sluggish and has trouble deciding which gears to use when starting its acceleration and when beginning to decelerate from speed. The Gas mileage and range is also exaggerated, what was suppose to be 22 city 31 hwy, is really 14 city 25 hwy. If I would have knows this prior to purchase I would have went with a Silverado. I just hit 450 miles and the Bose sound system is rattling in the passenger door. When I drove it off the lot I didn't have this problem. I believe its the door panel making the noise, rather than the sound system. My last con on the 2016 Colorado Z71 would be the front wind guard, it sits very low to the ground with a few inches of clearance, Understanding this is a luxury truck, its still a Z71 OffRoad, and with no clearance in the front, It limits where you can go and what you can do without taking it off and getting the front of the tuck lifted. Overall I want to give the truck 5 stars, though i just hit 450 miles and still have to brake it in. So far it has treated me very well and I'm looking forward to keeping this truck and making the most of it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse