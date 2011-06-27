Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

cjbrown , 02/17/2015 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

We primarily wanted a lighter weight pickup truck that we could flat-tow behind a Winnebago class-A motorhome. The new Colorado does this in spades. To keep weight and complexity down, as well as cost, the extended cab and 4-cyl was our best choice. The 4-cyl is very smooth and quiet as long as you are not in a hurry. If you mash the pedal or like to drive fast then this is not for you. Around town it keeps up with traffic, it is not designed for towing heavy loads over mountain passes. The new build quality is outstanding, looks very euro or japanese under the hood. The ride is very smooth and it's amazingly quiet. This one is a home-run. EDIT: Edmunds sent out a request to re-visit and update my review after two years with the vehicle. I'm still just as impressed with this as the day I bought it, it has been very good. There have been three or four minor recalls, and zero warranty claims. Absolutely no failures whatsoever. Fit and finish is excellent, no wear points. Some owners have complained about balky shifting, however I have found overall it works as designed - some fault the way it shifts up to a higher gear and locks up the TC to conserve fuel. If you're trying to mash the pedal and get it to shift down at the same time it can take longer than some expect. For around town driving I use manual mode and leave it in 4 or 5 so it cannot shift all the way to 6th. This solves that issue and it works very well otherwise. The I4 is no powerhouse, but it's adequate even on the freeway. We have since acquired a boat that is about 2500lbs on it's trailer - the truck easily pulls this load even on mountain grades. I just installed new all-terrain tires (Cooper Adventurer/Discoverer) as I wanted AT type tires from the beginning but could not get a reasonable trade in for the new take-offs, even when they were under 100miles. So after two years decided to just spend the money - it rides so much nicer than the GY Wrangler Fortitudes it comes with. All in all very happy with this truck. Oh, and have towed it a couple of thousand miles with the RV and it does just fine - absolutely zero issues. It has now traveled to four states and plenty of short-commuting miles. EDIT - 2 Hmmm...well Edmunds emailed me AGAIN to update this review. I think this is bordering on ridiculous...but whatever. Since my last edit I have added the TRIFECTA engine tune. It's a $300 programming software and a cable to connect your laptop to your OBDII port and re-programs the engine and transmission ECU (computer). What a HUGE improvement in acceleration, shifting, and driving performance. This is how GM should have tuned this little motor. An excellent option for this truck. Next I replaced the rear shocks with Bilstein 4600 series (stock height) shocks to help with towing our 2500lb boat. It didn't make much of a difference towing, but improved the overall ride so much I went ahead and ordered the fronts as well and installed them. It's kind of a bear cuz these are struts so you have to obtain a spring compressor tool (most parts stores have a tool-loan program). It's still a pretty difficult job, especially if you've never done struts before (I have, they were fairly standard). The overall ride is much better, more of the floating on air feeling, and more control overall when towing. For about $300 I thought these were well worth it too. I'm right at about 22K miles and the truck still looks and drives great. It has not been back to the dealer since it was new, for the couple of recalls, but otherwise zero warranty work done, no issues whatsoever. I love this rig. It's going to end up being the only lease car I'll buy out at the end over the last dozen or more cars I've owned. A home run baby. ;) EDIT 3: Well gee, Edmunds keeps following up on these things, wanting an update. I'm out at 3 years now, about 25K miles and still like this truck - which is amazing because normally I trade off at about 30 months - regardless of brand, even the Mercedes Benz's I've owned. So that's certainly worth noting. The whole vehicle still looks like new, I keep it up, seats are super durable, the interior surfaces are well done, and the exterior has also held up well. I got a lot of brush scratches offroading so buffed out the whole truck and waxed it and it looks like the day it came home. Mileage with the tuner is better on the freeway but less in town so I took a hit on fuel economy, but it's well worth it. Right now the only other vehicle considered would be another Jeep Wrangler, simply because I like trail running. But I don't get to do it often, the Colorado 4x4 is good for mild stuff, and it way more practical otherwise. So the truck stays. The new ZR2 has been very popular - too bad we can't retrofit some of the components into the older rigs. Well, we could, but stupid expensive and hard to get. We'll see if aftermarket catches up.