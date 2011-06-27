Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
New Colorado X-Cab LT 4X4 w/I4
We primarily wanted a lighter weight pickup truck that we could flat-tow behind a Winnebago class-A motorhome. The new Colorado does this in spades. To keep weight and complexity down, as well as cost, the extended cab and 4-cyl was our best choice. The 4-cyl is very smooth and quiet as long as you are not in a hurry. If you mash the pedal or like to drive fast then this is not for you. Around town it keeps up with traffic, it is not designed for towing heavy loads over mountain passes. The new build quality is outstanding, looks very euro or japanese under the hood. The ride is very smooth and it's amazingly quiet. This one is a home-run. EDIT: Edmunds sent out a request to re-visit and update my review after two years with the vehicle. I'm still just as impressed with this as the day I bought it, it has been very good. There have been three or four minor recalls, and zero warranty claims. Absolutely no failures whatsoever. Fit and finish is excellent, no wear points. Some owners have complained about balky shifting, however I have found overall it works as designed - some fault the way it shifts up to a higher gear and locks up the TC to conserve fuel. If you're trying to mash the pedal and get it to shift down at the same time it can take longer than some expect. For around town driving I use manual mode and leave it in 4 or 5 so it cannot shift all the way to 6th. This solves that issue and it works very well otherwise. The I4 is no powerhouse, but it's adequate even on the freeway. We have since acquired a boat that is about 2500lbs on it's trailer - the truck easily pulls this load even on mountain grades. I just installed new all-terrain tires (Cooper Adventurer/Discoverer) as I wanted AT type tires from the beginning but could not get a reasonable trade in for the new take-offs, even when they were under 100miles. So after two years decided to just spend the money - it rides so much nicer than the GY Wrangler Fortitudes it comes with. All in all very happy with this truck. Oh, and have towed it a couple of thousand miles with the RV and it does just fine - absolutely zero issues. It has now traveled to four states and plenty of short-commuting miles. EDIT - 2 Hmmm...well Edmunds emailed me AGAIN to update this review. I think this is bordering on ridiculous...but whatever. Since my last edit I have added the TRIFECTA engine tune. It's a $300 programming software and a cable to connect your laptop to your OBDII port and re-programs the engine and transmission ECU (computer). What a HUGE improvement in acceleration, shifting, and driving performance. This is how GM should have tuned this little motor. An excellent option for this truck. Next I replaced the rear shocks with Bilstein 4600 series (stock height) shocks to help with towing our 2500lb boat. It didn't make much of a difference towing, but improved the overall ride so much I went ahead and ordered the fronts as well and installed them. It's kind of a bear cuz these are struts so you have to obtain a spring compressor tool (most parts stores have a tool-loan program). It's still a pretty difficult job, especially if you've never done struts before (I have, they were fairly standard). The overall ride is much better, more of the floating on air feeling, and more control overall when towing. For about $300 I thought these were well worth it too. I'm right at about 22K miles and the truck still looks and drives great. It has not been back to the dealer since it was new, for the couple of recalls, but otherwise zero warranty work done, no issues whatsoever. I love this rig. It's going to end up being the only lease car I'll buy out at the end over the last dozen or more cars I've owned. A home run baby. ;) EDIT 3: Well gee, Edmunds keeps following up on these things, wanting an update. I'm out at 3 years now, about 25K miles and still like this truck - which is amazing because normally I trade off at about 30 months - regardless of brand, even the Mercedes Benz's I've owned. So that's certainly worth noting. The whole vehicle still looks like new, I keep it up, seats are super durable, the interior surfaces are well done, and the exterior has also held up well. I got a lot of brush scratches offroading so buffed out the whole truck and waxed it and it looks like the day it came home. Mileage with the tuner is better on the freeway but less in town so I took a hit on fuel economy, but it's well worth it. Right now the only other vehicle considered would be another Jeep Wrangler, simply because I like trail running. But I don't get to do it often, the Colorado 4x4 is good for mild stuff, and it way more practical otherwise. So the truck stays. The new ZR2 has been very popular - too bad we can't retrofit some of the components into the older rigs. Well, we could, but stupid expensive and hard to get. We'll see if aftermarket catches up.
Chevy scores a hit with the Colorado
I needed to get a WT model rather than the base model to get the rear seats that are, at best, for occasional use. I elected to get the 6-cylinder engine because I felt that the 4 would be under powered, and there was just 1 mpg difference in fuel economy between the engines. I don't regret either decision. The Colorado is a great work truck, with adequate power, and it's quiet. I'm looking forward to getting years of use from it. Already, in the first year, I've hauled gravel, mulch, sand, paving stones, wood chips, and cardboard in it. I also have used it on a week-long camping trip, after purchasing an air mattress that fills the truck's bed, a tent that fits over the truck bed, and another tent that attaches to the first and sits on the ground behind the truck bed. I really appreciated the driving position of the truck when I drove for 11 continuous hours to my camping destination. My actual mileage in the truck is around 20 mpg--a bit less around town and as high as 25 mpg for long stretches of Interstate highways.
Solid, Fun to Drive, Easy to Live With.
Fist of all, Edmunds didn't let me choose the right truck model- LT Extended Cab 4x4 Long Bed with the 3.6L V^ and 6 seed auto. I bought my 2015 Colorado becuase I was tired of maneuvering my 2013 Silverado in town and getting just 15.5 MPG. The Colorado still has a 6 foot 2 inch bed, however it is over 15 inches shorter and 6 inches narrower than the fullsize pick-up. Just enough smaller to let the mid-size truck fit into normal parking spaces with some room to spare. The handling and braking are quite good and the 3.6L engine can make the Colorado move quite well, thank you. I drive the truck,not baby it and get very good fuel economy 21.8 mpg average (MPG dropped a bit now as I replaced the OE tires at 30K with a set of Wrangler Adventure W/Kevlar) in combined driving and up to 26mpg on the highway using 89 Octane gas. My single biggest complaint is the front seats. They are built for short, narrow framed occupants. Also, whey does a truck need a console mounted shifter to take up valuable space? A column shift would be much better. I am impressed with the build quality of the body. My Silverado was full of dash rattles and dour squeaks at just 15K while the Colorado has remained tight and noise free even at 30K. The paint job could be better as it has some visible tiger striping in the metallic. This seems to be a common defect on GM's robot painted vehicles. The 4x4 system and Eaton locking rear differential provide very good traction and the traction/stability control works quite well without being overly intrusive. I removed the nearly useless rear seats to gain more in cab storage. Only children would fit back there and I don't have any. If you are planning on hauling more than two people-buy the Crew Cab. All things considered, I really like my 2015 Colorado and would buy one again. These trucks are definitely worth a serious look.
back killer seats
Give this truck an extended test drive. Like the truck but HATE the seats. I have 18000 miles on this truck and it's been pure misury on my back and legs. I don't know what to do because I have invested so much money in this truck that I can't trade for quite a while. I have bought a cushion but that don't help much. Get lots of comments about the great looks. If they only knew.
GPS Issues
I have a major gripe with the GPS system in my Colorado. It is a $495.00 option that is a total waste of money. The easy one first: The voice activation is terrible....period. Secondly I am using my portable GPS onstead of the installed GPS. Why you ask? Simple: I have a $100 TomTom and a FREE GPS App in my IPhone that work so much better. I actually set the IPhone on the ledge of the Navigation screedn. Half the time I only want to enter a city, not an address. With this GPS I cannot do this. I need to enter a specific address. Also, I ask for a restaurant as a POI, and I get "Racetrack gas station". I am in the process of fighting GMC for a refund. I cannot write other issues: no more room
