Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Diane , 04/23/2010

I loved my '05 Colorado so much I bought a 2010. It is a great little truck. Though the automatic "bogs down" if you tromp on the gas peddle too hard too fast(something that did not happen with the manual transmission in the '05), the performance is good, gas mileage is good, and the truck is very comfortable to drive. The interior is roomy even though it is not an extended cab. It is a basic truck that meets my hauling needs without the expensive bells and whistles, and I recommend the Colorado to anyone needing a smaller pickup that does the job.