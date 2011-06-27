  1. Home
Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Little Truck

Diane, 04/23/2010
I loved my '05 Colorado so much I bought a 2010. It is a great little truck. Though the automatic "bogs down" if you tromp on the gas peddle too hard too fast(something that did not happen with the manual transmission in the '05), the performance is good, gas mileage is good, and the truck is very comfortable to drive. The interior is roomy even though it is not an extended cab. It is a basic truck that meets my hauling needs without the expensive bells and whistles, and I recommend the Colorado to anyone needing a smaller pickup that does the job.

My New Colorado

Mike, 05/11/2010
I like the handling. It seems to respond better to the touch. The power is quite good. I like the roomy cab. I don't usually carry 3 in the front but now have enough room to do so. The rider can stretch out and is less cramped than in my old S-10. I seem to ride higher and get a better view of whats going on around me. My wife likes this feature.

