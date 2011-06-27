Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
2009 Chevy Colorado
Overall a nice smaller sized truck. Gas mileage is okay at best, average 22 hwy and city. I've had few issues with since I bought it new in Sept 09. 1st, the battery continued to fail and leave me stranded over and over, the dash board creeks, pops, and whatever noise you could imagine, and lastly I get moisture in the oil over and over again. Dealership says its fine.
2009 colorado
i bought a 2009 Colorado with the 4 cylinder in it 4x4 5 speed manual i like that the truck is 4x4 and gets good fuel mileage i also like the looks of it but ever since 9,000 miles hit i have had many problems and the dealer is great on fixing it but its just one things after another they have a line a dealers so i don't think i am gonna buy anther chevy unless its a diesel
Better than I had hoped!
This truck, although not outstanding at anything, delivers reliability, economy, comfort and low maintenance. These are the most important elements of ownership for me. As such, I will likely buy American again although I've been an import buyer historically. The only issues I've had were 2 tire pressure monitors at the wheel fail. Otherwise, still excellent.
