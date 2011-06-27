  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Colorado
5(0%)4(67%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Colorados for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,499 - $6,677
Used Colorado for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2009 Chevy Colorado

Donnie, 03/01/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Overall a nice smaller sized truck. Gas mileage is okay at best, average 22 hwy and city. I've had few issues with since I bought it new in Sept 09. 1st, the battery continued to fail and leave me stranded over and over, the dash board creeks, pops, and whatever noise you could imagine, and lastly I get moisture in the oil over and over again. Dealership says its fine.

Report Abuse

2009 colorado

timberwolf3535, 12/19/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

i bought a 2009 Colorado with the 4 cylinder in it 4x4 5 speed manual i like that the truck is 4x4 and gets good fuel mileage i also like the looks of it but ever since 9,000 miles hit i have had many problems and the dealer is great on fixing it but its just one things after another they have a line a dealers so i don't think i am gonna buy anther chevy unless its a diesel

Report Abuse

Better than I had hoped!

Sjan3, 04/28/2018
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck, although not outstanding at anything, delivers reliability, economy, comfort and low maintenance. These are the most important elements of ownership for me. As such, I will likely buy American again although I've been an import buyer historically. The only issues I've had were 2 tire pressure monitors at the wheel fail. Otherwise, still excellent.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Colorados for sale

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles